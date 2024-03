Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe scored twice to lead his team into the Champions League quarterfinals with a comfortable 2-1 victory away to Real Sociedad in their last-16 second leg, sealing a 4-1 aggregate win on Tuesday.

Seeking their first Champions League title, PSG capitalized on their counterattacking opportunities, with Mbappe's speed proving a constant threat.

Following an impressive group stage in which they remained unbeaten to top Group D ahead of last year's finalists Inter Milan, La Liga side Real Sociedad, hampered by injuries and with just one win in their last 10 matches in all competitions, ran out of steam.

Mbappe was enjoying an inspired night, and his speed and agility were too much for the hosts' defense to handle. He was virtually unstoppable down the left channel, and Tuesday's brace means he has scored 11 of PSG's last 15 Champions League knockout goals.

"We knew right away that we couldn’t go to sleep. If they had opened the scoring, they would have pushed on with their fans’ backing," Mbappe told Canal Plus.

"We had to dampen their hopes early on. That’s what we did, and we’re very happy to be back in the quarterfinals.”

Mbappe created a couple of opportunities early on before scoring the opener with a fabulous curling strike in the 15th minute.

After receiving a long pass from Ousmane Dembele, he surged into the box, darting in from the byline and feigning to shoot before shifting the ball out of his feet again and creating just enough space to fire a curling effort into the far corner.

The goal silenced a sold-out Reale Arena, whose fans were seemingly stunned by the vision and technique of the France captain, who had a similar effort later denied by keeper Alex Remiro.

But Mbappe scored again in the 56th minute as he took a Lee Kang-in through ball in his stride before bursting into the box and beating the goalkeeper at his near post.

PSG seemed content to sit back against a tame Real Sociedad team that carried little threat for most of the game.

They tried to make a late push but were first denied by the post from a Martin Zubimendi strike and then by keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made a fine reflex save to deny Benat Turrientes from close range.

Mikel Merino finally netted a consolation goal in the 89th minute with a deflected strike, but it was too little, too late to prevent PSG from reaching the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in three years.