French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo stated it's "a bit premature" to predict the status of France's superstar Kylian Mbappe, who suffered a broken nose during their 1-0 victory over Austria at Euro 2024.

"As far as his participation in the rest of the tournament is concerned, it's a little premature to give a timetable," Diallo said on Tuesday.

"I'm not a doctor, so I don't want to get too far ahead of myself. A series of examinations were carried out on-site to assess the condition of his nose.

"The doctors have tried to limit the consequences of the fracture so that he can continue to take part in the tournament," Diallo added.

French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported that Mbappe would at least miss the game against the Netherlands on Friday.

France coach Didier Deschamps said in a federation video that his striker would need an operation at some point.

"The medical staff did what was necessary to reduce it as much as possible. Even if it will not be immediately, he will have to undergo surgery," Deschamps said.

"Already today he was a little better, so we will monitor it closely every day."

Mbappe suffered the injury shortly before the end of Monday's match in Düsseldorf when he hit Kevin Danso's shoulder with his nose at full force while attempting to head the ball. Mbappe then had to be substituted as his nose was bleeding heavily.

The France captain will undergo treatment "over the next few days," and a protective mask will be fitted so that the 25-year-old can return to playing as soon as possible.

The striker tried to make light of the situation.

"Ideas for masks?" Mbappe wrote on X, accompanied by a smiley face.

Danso, for his part, on Tuesday wished Mbappe a speedy recovery.

"To the French fans: I'm sorry that Kylian Mbappe got injured in our clash. I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he can get back on the pitch quickly," he wrote on Instagram.

Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders said that he expects Mbappe to play their group game on Friday.

"I think Mbappe will be fit in time. We'll definitely see him wearing a mask. He's a great footballer, so we'll have to come up with something," Reijnders said.