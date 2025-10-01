Kylian Mbappe netted a hat trick and Harry Kane scored twice as Champions League giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich each fired five goals to surge atop the group standings, while Liverpool suffered another setback on Tuesday.

Mbappe opened the scoring and completed his treble in Real’s 5-0 demolition of Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan, bringing his tournament tally to five goals.

Meanwhile, Kane extended his hot streak in Bayern’s 5-1 rout of Pafos in Cyprus, now with 16 goals in nine games across all competitions, following last week’s record-breaking milestone as the fastest player to reach 100 goals for the club in just 104 appearances.

Real and Bayern are joined on a maximum six points by last year’s finalists Inter Milan, who beat Slavia Prague 3-0, with Lautaro Martinez also scoring twice.

Three days after their first Premier League defeat, Liverpool crashed 1-0 at Galatasaray on a Victor Osimhen penalty and had a late penalty decision in their favor overturned upon review.

An 89th-minute own goal from Jostein Gundersen gave Tottenham Hotspur a 2-2 draw after coming from two goals down against Norway’s Bodø/Glimt, while a Richard Rios own goal helped 10-man Chelsea beat Benfica 1-0 in Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone served a touchline ban, but his son, Giuliano Simeone, scored as Atletico followed up their 5-2 LaLiga win over Real with another five-goal display, a 5-1 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt, with Antoine Griezmann netting his 200th goal for the club.

Igor Paixão scored twice inside 12 minutes to set Olympique Marseille on course for a 4-0 demolition of Ajax, and Atalanta came from behind to beat Club Brugge 2-1 with Mario Pašalić’s 87th-minute winner.

Wednesday’s fixtures are highlighted by Barcelona hosting title holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Debutants Kairat were not intimidated by mighty Real and threatened in the opening two minutes when Dastan Satpayev headed into the arms of Thibaut Courtois and Jorginho then aimed wide.

Real took the lead from a 25th-minute penalty by Mbappe, who had already scored twice from the spot in the opening 2-1 win over Marseille, after goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza fouled Franco Mastantuono.

Mbappe chipped over Kalmurza for 2-0 in the 52nd minute and completed his hat trick in the 73rd with a low drive. Eduardo Camavinga headed in the fourth in the 83rd, and Brahim Diaz wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time with a finish into the far corner.

“We came here with a clear goal, which is to win the match. It’s a different competition from the league, and we wanted to start on a good note,” coach Xabi Alonso said.

Mbappe said: “My job is to help the team. I was just thinking about helping the team, and I did my best for the team to win. If I score goals, that’s great. If I don’t but help, that’s great too. The most important thing is to win.”

Bayern earned their ninth win in nine season games at Pafos, with Kane opening the scoring in the 15th minute into the far corner after being denied by the post with an overhead kick minutes earlier.

Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson set up Raphael Guerreiro and then scored his first Bayern goal to make it 3-0 in the 31st. Kane netted three minutes later, and Michael Olise finished in the 68th minute to add two assists. Mislav Orsic scored a consolation goal shortly before halftime.

“We came out with real intensity. We got early goals, which is important in a game like this. Overall, we deserved the win and to keep up the momentum. It’s nice to get a couple of goals today and help the team,” Kane told CYTV.

Coming off a first league defeat at Crystal Palace, Liverpool started brightly in Istanbul with Hugo Ekitike denied by goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, and Cody Gakpo’s rebound effort was cleared off the line.

Osimhen then converted a penalty down the middle with Alisson Becker diving to his right to put Galatasaray 1-0 up, after Dominik Szoboszlai had fouled Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Liverpool thought they had won a late penalty when Ibrahima Konate went down, but the decision was overturned upon review.

“The margins are small and they were last season. For the second time in a row, we are on the wrong side,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot told Amazon Prime.