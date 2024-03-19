Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has seen less playing time in recent weeks, which could benefit the France national team, according to manager Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe, who confirmed his departure from PSG at the end of the season, has played full matches in only three games since Feb. 14: a 2-1 Champions League victory against Real Sociedad, a 3-1 French Cup win over Nice and a 6-2 league triumph over Montpellier on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters about Mbappe's playing time, Deschamps emphasized the importance of being physically fresh for major competitions.

He acknowledged that all players are likely to feel fatigued at the end of the season but remained optimistic about Mbappe's condition for the upcoming European Championship and Olympic Games.

"If that fatigue can be reduced a little, all the better," the French coach added ahead of a friendly against Germany on March 23.

Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, has expressed his desire to participate in this summer's Paris Olympics.

However, a move to the La Liga leaders may prevent him from doing so.

France under-23 coach Thierry Henry said on Monday that Real Madrid had turned down a request to release players for the Games.

"Real Madrid's stance on the Olympic Games is a bit outdated," Deschamps said. "But businesspeople are the ones who decide. If it's not on an official FIFA date if they say no, the answer is no."