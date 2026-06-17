A domesticated duck named Merlin, dressed in a miniature Mexico shirt and custom duck socks, has waddled into the hearts of football fans and emerged as an unlikely unofficial mascot for the country’s World Cup campaign.

Merlin’s rise to fame began during street celebrations after the co-hosts’ 2-0 victory over South Africa in last week’s World Cup opener.

As supporters poured into the streets to celebrate Mexico’s goals, the well-dressed duck moved through crowds along Mexico City’s busy Reforma Avenue.

Onlookers captured the unexpected moment on their phones, and the footage quickly went viral, with fans soon calling for Merlin to be made Mexico’s official World Cup mascot.

People pose with Merlin, a duck wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey, that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue, went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa, walks in Chinatown, Mexico City, Mexico, June 16, 2026. (AA Photo)

“We are very respectful,” said his owner, street merchant Karla Gomez. “We respect the Mexico City mascot axolotl as much as the FIFA jaguar. We don’t like controversy, honestly.”

Gomez, who usually sells beverages on Mexico City streets with her son, Christian, and her duck, said they believed they had gone unnoticed.

“It was a normal day for us,” she said. “We thought we were passing by unnoticed because we never thought Merlin would have that boom.”

Now Gomez proudly embraces her role in the duck’s newfound stardom. Fans frequently stop the family to take selfies with the feathered supporter, who can also be seen cooling off in public fountains.

“I’m Merlin’s mom. I already consider myself as such,” Gomez said. “For us it has been a surprise, truly. The fact that Merlin is the unofficial mascot of the World Cup, we feel very pleased about such a situation and above all that people love my duck.”

Channeling the spirit of Paul the Octopus, Merlin recently tried his beak at match predictions, picking Mexico over South Korea when presented with both flags.

Mexico meet South Korea on Thursday in Group A before facing the Czech Republic on June 24.