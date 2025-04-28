Bundesliga’s emerging talent Mert Kömür says he will “seriously consider” representing Türkiye if a national team offer arrives, keeping fans on both sides intrigued about his future.

The 19-year-old Augsburg midfielder, who rose through 1860 Munich’s academy before joining Augsburg’s youth setup in 2019, has steadily built his reputation, featuring in 20 matches this season with 2 goals and an assist.

In an interview with A Spor, Kömür addressed both his international allegiance and swirling transfer rumors.

“I haven't received a clear offer from the Turkish National Team yet. I'm currently playing for Germany," he said. "But if Türkiye approaches, I will think seriously. My mother is German and my father is Turkish, so both countries are a part of me."

A longtime Beşiktaş fan, Kömür clarified that club loyalty won’t dictate his career moves: "I follow the Süper Lig closely and have many friends there, but right now, my focus is chasing bigger dreams in the Bundesliga. Some transfer rumors about me have surfaced, but they don't reflect reality."