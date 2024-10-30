Inter Miami's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi and rapper Bad Bunny have joined forces in an unexpected collaboration, adding a thrilling chapter to Adidas' storied history of teaming up with icons across sports and music, including Mohamed Salah, Kobe Bryant, Pharrell Williams, and Run DMC.

Adidas has long stood as a beacon of innovation, consistently pushing boundaries with daring designs and trendsetting campaigns that have captivated audiences for over a century.

Founded by Adolf and Rudolf Dassler, the brand has attracted an array of luminaries from both sports and the arts.

Notable names like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, football star Paulo Dybala, singer Beyonce, and actor Jonah Hill have all joined forces with Adidas, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

Despite a rich history of collaborations, Adidas continues to find fresh ways to innovate.

This time, it has united two of Latin America's biggest stars – Messi and Bad Bunny – creating a partnership that resonates deeply within the Latin community.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Messi highlighted the importance of this focus, stating, “For me, and I suppose also for Bad Bunny, the Latin community has enormous importance in our lives.” Bad Bunny echoed this sentiment, adding, “We are excited to provide this collaboration to our Latin community. The inspiration comes from our roots and how sport and music intertwine.”

Mutual admiration fueled this groundbreaking project.

Messi expressed his enthusiasm for Bad Bunny’s music, noting, “We really like his music. We've been following him for a long time, and there is always some song of his on the playlists we listen to.”

For Bad Bunny, collaborating with Messi was a dream realized: “I’ve always been a fan of Messi. He’s an example of how to stay humble, let your work speak for itself, and remain focused.”

Set to be released soon, this unexpected collaboration was unveiled on Sunday.

According to ESPN, the Bad Bunny & Messi Collection features a fresh take on the classic Adidas Gazelle and a new version of Messi's F50 sneaker.

The redesigned Gazelle pays homage to its original vintage aesthetic, complete with the signatures of both stars, lending a personalized touch.

The F50 sneaker, adorned in gold to commemorate Messi’s eight Ballon d'Or victories, includes several Easter eggs for fans of both icons.