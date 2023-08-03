Lionel Messi delivered yet another scintillating performance for Inter Miami, netting two goals in a thrilling 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Even his own coach, Tata Martino, was awestruck by Messi's abilities, saying, "Something I said early on when we started, with him, the most difficult things have become easier. But we are talking about a player that at the highest level of competition scores 40 goals a season."

A rain-drenched night at DRV PNK Stadium didn't deter the unstoppable force that is Lionel Messi.

The match was delayed by a staggering 95 minutes due to thunderstorms, but once the action began, Messi wasted no time in making his mark.

Just seven minutes into the game, he displayed his extraordinary control and finesse, chesting down a pinpoint pass from Robert Taylor before calmly slotting the ball home under the crossbar, giving Inter Miami an early lead.

Orlando City managed to level the score 11 minutes later, but it wasn't long before Messi took matters into his own hands again.

In the 72nd minute, he received a perfectly timed centering pass from Josef Martinez and effortlessly flicked a right-footed shot past the goalkeeper, restoring Inter Miami's advantage to 3-1.

Martino quickly emphasized the significance of Messi's second goal, which came off his right foot, showcasing his versatility beyond the celebrated left foot that has produced countless moments of magic over the years.

"He's been doing the same for 17-18 years," Martino said. "He said he was coming here to compete and win. He is fulfilling what he said."

With five goals in just three games since his highly anticipated MLS debut on July 21, Lionel Messi is undoubtedly living up to his billing as one of the greatest players ever.

The game against Orlando City wasn't without its tense moments, though.

In the second half, Messi collided with Orlando's Mauricio Pereyra, causing some concern for the star forward.

However, true to his resilient nature, Messi soldiered on, proving that he is not only a goal-scoring machine but also a player who can handle physical challenges with poise.

Adding a sprinkle of nostalgia to the evening, Messi's former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba made his Inter Miami debut when he came on as a substitute in the 64th minute, rekindling memories of their past exploits together.

Despite the delays caused by the thunderstorms, Messi and his Inter Miami comrades showed unwavering dedication by appearing on the field for warm-ups not once but twice.

Their commitment paid off in the end, securing a spot in the tournament Round of 16 against Dallas FC.

Messi's transition to Major League Soccer has been nothing short of remarkable, and even the unpredictable weather has not fazed him.

His previous two Leagues Cup matches showcased his ability to shine brightly on the biggest stage, with crucial goals against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United.