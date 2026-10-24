Lionel Messi received the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports on Friday, becoming the first footballer to win the prestigious Spanish honor individually in recognition of his extraordinary career and charitable work supporting disadvantaged children.

The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward collected the award from Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish throne, during a ceremony at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, attended by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Fans wearing Argentina jerseys cheered and chanted Messi’s name as he arrived at the ceremony, accompanied by the sound of bagpipes and drums in the capital of the northern Spanish region of Asturias.

The award, announced June 3, recognizes Messi’s achievements on the field, his commitment to helping disadvantaged children access education and health care, and the values of humility, teamwork and fair play that have defined his career.

The jury praised the Argentine as “the most successful footballer of all time,” highlighting both his sporting accomplishments and his social work.

Presenting the award, Leonor praised Messi’s ability to read the game and make decisive choices under pressure, while putting the interests of his team ahead of individual glory.

“He turned the extraordinary into routine by reading the game and deciding on the most effective option in fractions of a second, while respecting the collective essence above ego,” she said.

Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, has won eight Ballon d’Or awards, a World Cup with Argentina and dozens of major trophies at club level.

He spent 21 years at Barcelona, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer and helping establish a dominant era in Spanish and European football under coaches Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

After leaving Barcelona in 2021, Messi spent two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Inter Miami, where he continues to play in Major League Soccer.

His international career has also brought historic success. Argentina’s all-time leading scorer, assist provider and most-capped player, Messi captained his country to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, ending Argentina’s 36-year wait for the trophy.

Speaking at an event with children in Oviedo on Thursday, Messi stressed the importance of accepting both victory and defeat.

“The most important thing is to know how to lose and how to win,” he said, describing that attitude as fundamental to football.

The Princess of Asturias Award places Messi among a distinguished group of sporting figures recognized for their achievements and wider contributions to society.

Spain's Princess Leonor (R) presents the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports to Argentine player Lionel Messi during the awards ceremony at the Campoamor Theater, Oviedo, Spain, Oct. 23, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Previous football recipients include former Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez and goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who shared the honor in 2012. Brazil’s national team received the award in 2002 after winning its fifth World Cup title.

Other past recipients of the sports award include tennis champions Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal, Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge and American skier Lindsey Vonn.

Established in 1981, the Princess of Asturias Awards recognize achievements across sports, the arts, science and other fields, with an emphasis on contributions to human coexistence, solidarity and international cooperation. Each award carries prize money of 50,000 euros, or about $56,000.

Messi was among several prominent figures honored at Friday’s ceremony. British author Julian Barnes, American astronaut Christina Koch and musician Patti Smith also received awards.