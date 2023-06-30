Inter Miami's newly appointed coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino has dismissed any notion that Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets are heading to South Florida merely for a leisurely vacation on South Beach.

According to Martino, who previously coached Messi at Barcelona and Argentina, the star duo is joining Miami with one goal in mind: to compete for titles.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Martino revealed that he had spoken to Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, and former Spanish midfielder Busquets about their imminent move to Major League Soccer.

He emphasized that Miami is not a destination for relaxation, stating, "Sometimes, when you think of the United States and Miami, it's associated with holidays. But that's not the case here. They are coming to compete."

Argentine coach Gerardo Martino speaks during his presentation as Inter Miami's new coach, Miami, U.S. June 29, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Martino highlighted the winning mentality ingrained in Messi and Busquets, as they have both experienced success on the global stage and won numerous Spanish league titles.

He assured the fans that their arrival signifies a commitment to fierce competition, asserting that competitiveness runs in their blood.

Taking charge of Miami at a challenging time, with the club languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and having suffered seven consecutive defeats, Martino acknowledged the uphill battle.

However, he remains optimistic about salvaging something from the current season.

He expressed a desire to secure a playoff spot, even though it may seem like a difficult task at present.

Additionally, he mentioned their aspirations in the U.S. Open Cup and the newly introduced Leagues Cup, aiming to make an impact in these tournaments.

Looking ahead, Martino's focus is on building a strong foundation for the 2024 season.

Sporting Director Chris Henderson revealed that further changes to the squad are on the horizon in the coming weeks.

He highlighted the upcoming transformations as an opportunity for Martino and his coaching staff to work with the players in a fresh manner.

Henderson sees this as a new beginning for the club and is determined to make significant strides up the table with each passing game.

Having won the MLS Cup in 2018 with Atlanta United, Martino is well aware of the challenges and opportunities that await him in the North American league.

He praised the constantly evolving nature of MLS, with clear rules that create a level playing field for all teams.

The intricate blend of varying weather conditions across different cities, from cold to rain to heat, intrigues Martino as a coach.

It forces him to think beyond on-field management, adding a layer of complexity to his role.

In Martino's eyes, the arrival of Messi in MLS will be transformative.

He believes that the presence of the world's greatest player will undoubtedly propel the league to even greater heights and foster exponential growth.