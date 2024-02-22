Lionel Messi, the renowned Argentine footballer, made headlines once again by giving away his latest Ballon d'Or trophy to the club that launched his professional career, Barcelona.

This move comes just months after he controversially won the award, beating out strong contenders like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi's remarkable achievement in winning his eighth Ballon d'Or was a result of his stellar performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he led Argentina to victory, securing the one major honor that had eluded him in his illustrious career.

Following his World Cup triumph, Messi surprised the football world by leaving Paris Saint-Germain and joining Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

In his first few months with the David Beckham-owned franchise, Messi dazzled fans by scoring 11 goals in 14 games and helping the team secure its first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup.

Despite his continued success on the field, Messi's Ballon d'Or win sparked controversy among fans and pundits alike, with many arguing that Haaland was more deserving of the award.

However, Messi has now decided to donate his Ballon d'Or trophy to Barcelona, his former club, where it will join the other seven trophies he won while playing for the Catalan giants.

During his time at Barcelona, Messi solidified his legacy as one of the greatest players in football history, winning 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues and scoring an incredible 672 goals in 778 games.

As he gears up for the start of the 2024 MLS season with Inter Miami, Messi recently found himself embroiled in a controversy over his participation in a friendly match in Hong Kong.

Amid accusations of skipping the match for political reasons, Messi clarified his stance, stating that such claims were untrue and reaffirming his longstanding relationship with China.