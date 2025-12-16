Lionel Messi wrapped up his whirlwind India tour on Monday with a celebratory lap of honor in New Delhi, closing a four-city visit that briefly turned the world’s most cricket-obsessed nation into a sea of blue-and-white football jerseys.

The 38-year-old Argentine icon was greeted by a near-capacity crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a ground synonymous with international cricket, as chants of “Messi, Messi” rolled through the stands.

Supporters draped in Argentina shirts waved flags, held aloft posters bearing his name and ignored hazardous air pollution levels to witness a fleeting moment with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“It was beautiful to receive all the love and support,” Messi told the crowd in Spanish. “I knew it was there, but to feel it first-hand was amazing.”

Smiling, he added that he would “definitely be back,” drawing another roar from the crowd.

Wearing a pink jersey and black trousers, Messi appeared relaxed and animated during his roughly 35-minute appearance.

He kicked footballs into the stands, stopped for selfies with star-struck guests and joined Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul in lighthearted kickabouts with local children on the outfield.

The trio later received Indian cricket jerseys and tickets to the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup from International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah – an unmistakable nod to the cultural crossover driving the tour.

Messi’s New Delhi appearance brought a calm and celebratory close to a visit that began in chaos.

The opening event in Kolkata on Saturday spiraled out of control when frustrated fans, many of whom had paid more than $100 for tickets, broke down barricades and stormed the pitch after heavy security measures and a brief appearance left them unable to see the superstar.

Stadium seats were ripped out, water bottles hurled onto the track and one person was arrested.

The chief organizer was later detained by police.

Before the unrest erupted, Messi unveiled a towering 21-meter statue depicting him lifting the World Cup trophy he won with Argentina in 2022 – a symbolic moment that was quickly overshadowed by the scenes that followed.

Subsequent stops in Hyderabad and Mumbai unfolded without incident. In Mumbai, Messi took center stage at the iconic Wankhede Stadium alongside Indian sporting royalty, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and national football captain Sunil Chhetri.

Tendulkar presented Messi with his iconic No. 10 jersey from India’s 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph, calling the gathering “a golden moment” for Mumbai and the country.

“Mumbai is a city of dreams,” Tendulkar said. “So many dreams have ended here in success, and without the support of fans, those moments would never have happened.” He later thanked Messi for inspiring young athletes and expressed hope that football in India could one day rise to similar heights.

The spectacle surrounding Messi’s visit stood in stark contrast to the state of the sport in India.

Despite its vast population of 1.4 billion, the country sits 142nd in the FIFA rankings, while the Indian Super League faces uncertainty after the All India Football Federation failed to secure a new commercial partner following the expiration of a decade-long deal.

In New Delhi, thousands of fans set those concerns aside – and even braved the city’s notorious smog – to see their hero.

Air-quality monitors recorded PM2.5 levels exceeding 300 micrograms per cubic meter in parts of the capital, more than 20 times the World Health Organization’s recommended daily limit.

Messi appeared unfazed, maintaining his energy and engaging warmly with supporters throughout his stay.

“I’ve been watching him since my childhood,” said 29-year-old fan Sumesh Raina. “To see him in person, even for a few minutes, is something I’ll remember forever.”