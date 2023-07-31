Inter Miami's star forward, Lionel Messi, has set tongues wagging with a cryptic Instagram post that could potentially hint at an unexpected return to the World Cup stage in 2026.

The Argentine maestro, Sunday shared a snapshot of himself clad in the legendary Argentina jersey worn by the revered Diego Maradona during the 1994 World Cup in the United States – a tournament that marked Maradona's swan song on the grandest football stage.

This provocative move by the 36-year-old Messi has ignited a frenzy of speculation, especially after his resolute declaration that he had no intentions of partaking in any future World Cup tournaments following his triumphant victory in Qatar 2022.

But now, the ever-enigmatic GOAT seems to have left a glimmer of hope, teasing a possibility of a grand encore.

In a candid chat with Titan Sports ahead of Argentina's friendly match against Australia in Beijing, Messi intriguingly remarked, "I think not. This was my last World Cup. I'll see how things go but in principle, I won't go to the next World Cup."

However, as Messi continues to weave his magic on the Major League Soccer (MLS) stage, speculation mounts that he might just be contemplating one final "last dance" in the World Cup arena – a move that could be poetic in more ways than one.

The tantalizing prospect of witnessing Messi follow in the footsteps of the late Maradona adds to the allure.

A mural of the late Diego Armando Maradona next to Lionel Messi is seen in Adrogue, Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 19, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

The sublime playmaker may grace the 2026 World Cup, hosted jointly by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, at the ripe age of 39.

Returning to the Americas for the second time in his illustrious career, this would mark Messi's sixth appearance in the prestigious tournament, an opportunity that few players are blessed with.

And seeing him don the cherished Argentina jersey with the iconic No.10 emblazoned on its back only fuels anticipations.

To pass up the chance to win a second World Cup seems out of character for the fierce competitor, who once emerged from international retirement in 2016 to ultimately hoist the coveted trophy a few years later.

Now, with the dazzling lights of the MLS illuminating his path, one can't help but wonder if he's quietly preparing for one last shot at World Cup glory.