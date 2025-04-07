Lionel Messi netted his third goal in four MLS matches this season, rifling a left-footed volley into the net to earn Inter Miami a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Sunday night.

The strike marked Messi’s 40th goal across all competitions for Inter Miami, extending his franchise record in style during first-half stoppage time.

The result keeps unbeaten Miami (4-0-2) just one point behind Eastern Conference leaders Columbus, with a game in hand.

Messi’s goal tied the match three minutes after Federico Bernardeschi opened the scoring for Toronto (0-4-3). Messi had what appeared to be a goal wiped out earlier in the first half after it was determined he committed a foul shortly before that score.

Toronto had the lead for only the second time all season – the first was a 19-minute stretch against Chicago last month. This time, Messi took it away quickly.

Messi has had at least one point in all four MLS matches in which he has appeared this season for Inter Miami, which is 8-1-2 overall this season, including four victories in CONCACAF Champions Cup matches.

The only loss was a 1-0 decision against LAFC in a Champions Cup match last week; the second leg of that matchup is Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Toronto plays Saturday at home against Minnesota. Inter Miami resumes MLS play next Sunday at the Chicago Fire.