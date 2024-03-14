Lionel Messi made a notable return to Inter Miami's lineup on Wednesday night, contributing a goal and an assist in their 3-1 victory over Nashville in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 matchup.

In the eighth minute, Messi connected with his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, setting up the opening goal. Shortly after, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner netted a goal himself in the first half, extending Inter Miami's lead to 2-0.

Messi was substituted out of the match in the 50th minute, though the reason for his departure was not immediately clear. He had previously rested during Sunday's 3-2 loss to Montreal, marking the only game he has missed this season.

Robert Taylor took Messi's place on the field and capitalized with a goal in the 63rd minute, securing a 3-0 lead for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami advanced to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with the win and 5-3 advantage in aggregate goals in the total-goals series.

The teams had tied in the first leg in Nashville last Thursday. Messi scored in regulation, and Suarez scored the tying goal in stoppage time to rally Miami to a 2-2 draw. Messi went down late in regulation of that game when Nashville defender Lukas Macnaughton stepped on his left calf. A trainer checked on Messi, who remained on the pitch.

He had been listed as questionable with a shin injury entering Sunday's game against Montreal, but head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said after that match that the plan was always to rest Messi for that game.

The rest seemed to bode well for Messi's performance Wednesday, as he wasted no time making an impact.

He earned a free kick after a foul by Nashville's Aníbal Godoy just four minutes into the match but had his attempt blocked. The 36-year-old seized his opportunity a few minutes later, using his impressive vision to fit a pass to a streaking Suarez, who sent the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Messi then used a pass from Diego Gomez to score from inside the penalty area as fans started chanting his name. Taylor later got on the board with a header off an assist by Suarez.

Nashville had a chance late in the second half when Hany Mukhtar got past Miami's defense and sent a shot into the back of the net. However, after a lengthy review, officials overturned the goal, ruling that Mukhtar was offside.

Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, coming off a disappointing performance against Montreal, had two saves before giving up a goal to Sam Surridge in stoppage time.

Wednesday was the fourth time head coach Gary Smith's Nashville club faced Messi since he joined Inter Miami and MLS last summer.

They'd played to three draws before Wednesday, the first of which Miami won 10-9 on penalty kicks in the 2023 Leagues Cup final. Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Miami won its first trophy.

"It's a never-ending conundrum," Smith said before Wednesday's match. "You try to set up a group to try to limit what he's able to do. He's proved throughout his career at the very best levels that no matter how good you are defensively or sufficiently organized, the caliber of the individual will always find a way."