Inter Miami's Argentine talisman, Lionel Messi, has long been teased for his supposed lack of English fluency.

However, a surprising turn of events has finally given fans a taste of Messi speaking the language they rarely hear from him.

In a teaser for the upcoming movie "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," Messi makes a fleeting appearance that has ignited a buzz among fans.

The scene unfolds with Messi's arrival at the doorstep of Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnette, portrayed by the iconic duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, respectively.

In his brief cameo, Messi utters a simple yet intriguing line, asking, "Bad Boys?"

The response he receives is both comical and unexpected, as Lowrey and Burnette inform him that he's stumbled upon the "wrong casa (wrong house)," promptly shutting the door on him.

While Messi's English snippet was short-lived, it left fans craving more, marking a rare moment where the football legend stepped into English dialogue.

Some fans even noted humorously that Messi's English had a touch of his native Spanish flair.

The "Bad Boys" franchise, known for its action-packed narratives set in Miami, teased not just Messi's cameo but also another sports star appearance.

Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat also makes a cameo, adding to the excitement of the upcoming movie.

Butler's scene intertwines with the storyline as he contemplates joining the "Bad Boys" crew, undergoing training sessions under the guidance of Smith and Lawrence.

However, Butler ultimately chooses to stick with basketball, leaving fans curious about his future with the Heat.

On the football front, Messi's move to Miami following his stint at Paris Saint-Germain has been nothing short of sensational.

With 11 goals in 16 matches for Inter Miami, Messi has swiftly become a standout in Major League Soccer, solidifying his status as one of the league's biggest attractions.