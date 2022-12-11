Argentina skipper Lionel Messi expressed his discontent with the Netherlands' coach, Louis van Gaal, claiming he was not given the right amount of respect before the two countries' dramatic quarterfinal match on Friday that granted La Albiceleste a triumph while dashing Oranje's dreams of winning the World Cup.

Van Gaal, remembering the 2014 semifinal between the teams, said ahead of Friday's game: "Eight years ago at the World Cup in Brazil, we succeeded well in neutralizing Messi. He didn't hit a ball then."

That comment may have been one of the issues that upset Messi, while Argentina were also fired up by suggestions the Netherlands fancied themselves if the game came down to a penalty shoot-out.

The 2014 match finished goalless, with Argentina triumphing on penalties before losing to Germany in the final, but this time the Netherlands supposedly liked their chances on spot-kicks.

As it happened, a roller coaster game at Lusail Stadium came down to a shoot-out, and Argentina cruised once again to book a semifinal against Croatia.

Messi was rankled by the Dutch approach in the game, which saw Argentina's 2-0 lead reeled in after the Netherlands bombarded the Albiceleste penalty area with highballs in the closing stages.

Quoted by ESPN, Messi said: "I feel disrespected by Van Gaal after his pre-game comments and some Dutch players spoke too much during the game.

"Van Gaal says that he plays good football and then he puts forward in the box and starts throwing long balls. We deserved to go through and that's what happened."

Reports have also claimed that when Messi approached Van Gaal and Dutch assistant coach Edgar Davids after the game, he was complaining the Netherlands boss had too much to say, and his hand gesturing suggested as much.

Van Gaal's direct intentions were made clear when he brought on Wout Weghorst for Memphis Depay in the 78th minute, and the 169-centimeter-tall striker made a major impact against the Argentina defense.

He headed in to cut the deficit, then scored from a sublimely worked free-kick that deceived Argentina, with his equalizer in normal time coming after 100 minutes and 30 seconds, the latest World Cup knockout stage goal on record, since Opta has exact goal times (from 1966).

Weghorst became the first substitute to score twice in a World Cup match for the Netherlands, and he apparently departed with another souvenir: a tongue-lashing from Messi.

"What are you looking at, fool?" Messi said to somebody off-camera before a TV interview with TyC Sports. That bystander has been identified by the Argentina broadcaster as having been Weghorst.