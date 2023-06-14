Football legend Lionel Messi, accompanied by his triumphant World Cup-winning Argentine teammates, is poised to mesmerize nearly 70,000 fervent fans at Beijing Worker's Stadium during an exhilarating exhibition match against Australia on Thursday.

With ticket prices commencing at approximately $80 for Thursday's highly anticipated showdown, local supporters are brimming with excitement as they prepare to witness the sheer brilliance of Messi and bask in the euphoria of the recent World Cup triumph.

Since their arrival in China, adoring fans have seized every opportunity to catch a glimpse of La Pulga, swarming in vast numbers, chanting his name, and eagerly seeking memorable photographs.

Messi's recent announcement to embark on a new chapter in his career in Miami reverberated worldwide, captivating headlines when he turned down immensely lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in favor of Major League Soccer.

He expressed his desire to explore a different facet of the beautiful game in the United States, emphasizing that after clinching the World Cup, it was time for a fresh adventure.

However, before embarking on his American journey, Messi remained fully focused on the present, aligning with the Argentine squad for their match against Australia in the enchanting capital of China, followed by a showdown in Jakarta against Indonesia just four days later.

Australian coach Graham Arnold expressed his eagerness to afford a selection of young players the invaluable experience of testing their skills against the very best.

In an interview for Chinese TV, he said: "There's no better team to test yourself against than the best in the world. It's going to be a phenomenal opportunity for the players, as well as for everyone in China and back in Australia, to witness Lionel Messi in action. He is an extraordinary player, undoubtedly the finest in the world. To have the privilege of competing against him is truly significant. It's a moment of great importance."

Notably, Messi had led Argentina to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Australian team in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

However, for the Socceroos, this rematch is not about seeking revenge for a past defeat but rather embarking on a journey toward the upcoming Asian Cup in Qatar in January and beyond.

Arnold emphasized his goal of nurturing a younger squad, stating: "This is a younger squad, but I'm also looking ahead to the World Cup in 2026 and preparing players for that event. I believe there's no better way to test them than by pitting them against world-class opponents."

Since joining the Asian Football Confederation in 2006 and triumphing as regional champions on home soil in 2015, Australia's upcoming Asian Cup campaign will see them face formidable opponents such as India, Syria, and Uzbekistan.

In additional international friendlies taking place this week, Japan is set to lock horns with El Salvador. At the same time, South Korea, under the leadership of former U.S. head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is prepared to face Peru.

Klinsmann's main concern lies with the fitness of Tottenham star player Son Heung-min, who underwent a hernia operation after the English Premier League season.

While Son is eager to play, the decision is yet to be made. In his potential absence, Oh Hyeon-gu, a pivotal figure in Celtic's Scottish championship triumph, could step up and make a lasting impact.

As the Asian Cup draws closer, Qatar is gearing up for its second consecutive guest appearance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, a tournament determining the champion of the North, Central American, and Caribbean regions.

Qatar will commence its journey with a friendly match against Jamaica in Austria on Thursday.

Although Qatar endured a challenging World Cup group stage, losing all three matches, their recent appointment of former Real Madrid and Portugal manager Carlos Queiroz has injected fresh vigor.

As the defending Asian champions, having also reached the semifinals of the 2021 Gold Cup, Qatar eagerly anticipates clashes against Haiti, Honduras, and Mexico in this prestigious tournament hosted by the United States.