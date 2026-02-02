Galatasaray’s Sunday 4-0 win over Kayserispor barely had time to cool before an extraordinary claim set Turkish football alight: Lionel Messi, the most decorated player of his generation, has been discussed internally as part of a short-term, World Cup-focused project centered entirely in Istanbul.

The claim was made live on A Spor by veteran commentator Levent Tüzemen, who said Galatasaray’s management had explored bringing Messi from Inter Miami on a tightly controlled four-month arrangement designed to keep the Argentine star match-fit without overloading his body ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Tüzemen, Messi has given a conditional “green light.”

His reported demand is strikingly specific: he would only play matches in Istanbul, avoiding away trips to minimize travel fatigue and injury risk.

The proposal envisions 12 appearances, all at RAMS Park, framed not as a traditional transfer but as a bespoke project.

“The management confirmed it,” Tüzemen said on air. “They wanted to bring Messi from the USA. Messi’s stance is clear: the American league is physically demanding, and he doesn’t want to arrive at the World Cup injured.”

Tüzemen added that Messi had previously turned down interest from Saudi club Al Hilal and suggested that if Galatasaray were to reach the Turkish Cup final, that match could count among the proposed 12 appearances.

The timing aligns with the MLS offseason, which typically runs through the winter months, offering Messi a potential competitive bridge before the World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in June 2026.

At Inter Miami, Messi remains central to the club’s plans, both on and off the pitch, and no indication has emerged from the MLS side that such a move is under consideration.

While the idea of a home-only deployment would present obvious sporting and logistical challenges, the mere suggestion has electrified Galatasaray supporters and dominated Turkish media.

Tüzemen summed up the mood bluntly: “If Messi came, a million people would go to the airport.”

For now, the story remains unverified.

Neither Galatasaray, Messi’s representatives nor Inter Miami have issued any confirmation, and no major international outlet has substantiated the claim.