Despite the rain pouring down on his parade, Lionel Messi made a grand entrance at Inter Miami's unveiling event Sunday, warmly welcomed by fans and hailed as "America's No. 10" by the club's owner.

Miami's 20,000-capacity stadium was nearly filled to the brim, defying the massive thunderstorm that struck just before the festivities were set to begin, causing a delay.

Fans sought shelter or waited in their cars as the tropical downpour soaked the venue.

Finally, after a two-hour delay, "The Unveil" began amid wet but exuberant supporters, chanting Messi's name as the lights dimmed in the stadium.

The ceremony kicked off with co-owner David Beckham expressing his delight and describing Messi's arrival as a "dream come true."

Beckham, whose move to MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 was the league's previous blockbuster transfer, stated, "Leo, we are so proud that you have chosen our club for the next stage of your career."

The crowd erupted in cheers as Beckham extended a warm welcome to Messi in Spanish.

Jorge Mas, the majority owner of Inter Miami, took the stage and further energized the crowd with his bilingual speech.

The Cuban-American businessman regarded the event as a gift to the city that had embraced his family.

Mas, embracing the rain, proclaimed, "Tonight we do this in the rain. This is holy water. This is our moment to change the football landscape in this country."

He then introduced Messi as "Your new number 10, America's number 10."

Expressing gratitude, Messi took the microphone and thanked the supporters.

"Thank you very much to all the people for supporting me and giving me this love. I am very happy to be here in Miami," he shared. "I'm eager to start training, to compete. I have the same desire to win and help the club continue to grow. Choosing to play in this city with my family, choosing this project – I have no doubt that we will enjoy it tremendously, and great things will happen."

Inter Miami, currently at the bottom of Major League Soccer, confirmed on Saturday that Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, had signed a deal to remain with the club until 2025.

The Argentine superstar opted for Miami after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired last month. Sergio Busquets, Messi's former Barcelona teammate and Spanish midfielder, was also presented to the crowd after finalizing his move.

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets (2nd L) is presented by (from R) owners of Inter Miami CF David Beckham, Jose R. Mas and Jorge Mas after signing a contract with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., July 16, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber applauded Mas for his determined pursuit of Messi, emphasizing that the player had been on Mas's radar from the beginning.

"When he would say that many years ago, I didn't think that he would be able to deliver it. But here we are today with a player that I think, without doubt, is not only a generational player but, in my opinion, the greatest of all time," Garber said.

A press conference with Messi, initially scheduled for Monday, was later postponed without explanation.

Nevertheless, fans can anticipate Messi's potential debut for the club against Mexico's Cruz Azul on Friday in the new Leagues Cup, a tournament featuring teams from both MLS and Liga MX.

Gerardo Martino, Inter Miami's new Argentine coach, urged patience as the team looks to the future with hope.

"We look to the future with hope (given) that the best player in the world will play for our team, but also with the patience that we have to have so that he can get in good physical shape and can play at the right moment," Martino explained, acknowledging the excitement surrounding Messi's arrival.

The event at DRV PNK Stadium, about an hour's drive north of downtown Miami, featured performances by Latin music stars Camilo and Ozuna.

While the stadium currently serves as Inter Miami's temporary home, the club has plans for its own purpose-built stadium, Freedom Park, in Miami, expected to open in 2025.