Lionel Messi scored twice, bringing his season total to 11 goals, and added an assist as Inter Miami capitalized on two defensive errors to secure a 5-3 win over host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Mateo Silvetti leveled the match at 3-3 in the 79th minute, sparking a late surge that lifted the Herons (7-2-4, 25 points) to their fifth consecutive road victory in MLS.

Messi and Silvetti both played key roles in the comeback with assists during the decisive stretch, while Rodrigo De Paul contributed two assists as Miami again prevailed in a rematch of its 4-0 win at Cincinnati in the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Kevin Denkey scored his eighth goal and added two assists for Cincinnati (4-5-4, 16 points). Evander added his seventh with an excellent 64th-minute strike to give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead.

Pavel Bucha also scored for the hosts, who saw their six-match unbeaten run end as they conceded three or more goals for the fifth time in nine matches.

Messi provided the pass on Silvetti’s equalizer following a Cincinnati turnover in its own end, finding the 20-year-old on the left side of the penalty area. Silvetti cut inside and guided a low finish through traffic into the bottom right corner.

Germán Berterame’s fourth goal of the season put the Herons ahead five minutes later.

Messi was again involved, sending a diagonal free kick toward the top of the 6-yard box that appeared to be a routine catch for Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano. However, center back Matt Miazga collided with his own goalkeeper, who spilled the ball, allowing Berterame an easy finish into an open net.

Messi nearly completed his third MLS hat trick in the 89th minute, running onto Silvetti’s cross from the left and sending a sliding finish off the inside of the right post. Because the ball deflected off Celentano and crossed the line, it was eventually ruled an own goal.

Messi opened the scoring on Cincinnati’s first major error in the 24th minute, pressing Miazga and deflecting his ill-advised pass into an open net after the defender failed to clear the ball for a corner.

His second goal leveled the match at 2-2 in the 55th minute, finishing from close range after running onto De Paul’s cross at the penalty spot following combination play that also involved Luis Suárez.