Tributes have poured in from across the football world after Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died aged 30 following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second-division match, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest after being struck in the chest during Monday's 2-2 draw at Tenerife and died in hospital Tuesday, his club confirmed.

Spain's National Police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. Under Spanish law, deaths resulting from non-natural causes, including accidents, are subject to judicial investigation.

However, Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor Jose Luis Sanchez-Jauregui told Spanish news agency EFE that criminal proceedings were unlikely because the collision occurred during normal play.

The incident happened in stoppage time when De Miguel chased a long ball near midfield and Owono rushed out of his penalty area to challenge for it. The goalkeeper, approaching from the opposite direction, struck the Tenerife forward in the chest.

De Miguel initially dropped to his knees, clutching his torso, before collapsing onto his back with his arms at his sides. He received emergency medical attention before being taken to hospital.

Owono was shown a straight red card for the challenge. Although he initially began walking off the field, the goalkeeper turned around and joined players from both teams who rushed to De Miguel's aid.

The match was abandoned following the incident.

The goalkeeper's Instagram account, which had nearly 30,000 followers, was deactivated Tuesday. Separately, Michel Owono, a footballer with sixth-division Spanish club Can Vidalet who shares the goalkeeper's surname, reported receiving racist abuse from people who mistakenly identified him as the Andorra player.

Tenerife, based in Spain's Canary Islands, said it was devastated by the loss of a player affectionately known as "Demi" among his teammates.

"There are no words of comfort," the club said in a statement. "There is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this profound sense of sorrow. We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones, and the entire Tenerife community."

Club president Felipe Miñambres said players, their families and supporters would need professional assistance to cope with the tragedy.

"We will need professional help and the help of all of our fans," he said. "They will be feeling the same way that we are feeling today."

Tenerife requested the postponement of its scheduled league match against Granada on Saturday.

The club's largest shareholder, Rayco Garcia, said De Miguel's body would be transported to Navahermosa, in Spain's Toledo province, at the family's request. His teammates and club officials would be present for a final farewell.

Supporters are also expected to gather at the team's stadium Saturday to honor the forward.

"We will all join forces and get through this together," Garcia said.

Miñambres said Tenerife wanted to ensure De Miguel received a fitting tribute and would remain part of the club's history.

"We need to give Demi the tribute he deserves," he said. "And from that point on we will always carry him in our hearts."

De Miguel is survived by his wife and their daughter, who was born last year.

Former teammate Fernando Román also paid tribute, describing him as humble, hardworking and, above all, a good person.

Recalling holidays they had shared, time spent with their daughters and other personal memories, Román said he had considered De Miguel family rather than simply a friend.

"I can't believe you are gone," he wrote on social media. "You can't imagine how much I am going to miss you."

Football world unites in tribute

A screen displays a message inviting spectators to observe a moment of silence in a tribute to late CD Tenerife's Spanish player Jesus de Miguel ahead of the UEFA Champions League, league phase, Matchday 4, football match between Galatasaray and Stuttgart at Rams Park Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 3, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Condolences arrived from clubs, players and football organizations across Europe following the announcement of De Miguel's death.

FC Andorra, owned by former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, expressed its sympathy to De Miguel's family, teammates and Tenerife.

"We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his colleagues and friends, and to CD Tenerife. May he rest in peace," the club said.

Pique also posted a message on X, writing: "I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesus."

Argentina great Lionel Messi sent his condolences through Instagram, while Real Madrid players observed a minute of silence during training.

Kylian Mbappe also expressed his sadness on social media, writing: "So much sadness. There are no words."

Manchester United and Liverpool were among the English clubs that paid tribute, while Espanyol postponed the presentation of its new coach.

The Spanish football federation postponed all Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina matches scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. UEFA also announced that moments of silence would be observed at its matches throughout the week.

The tributes continued during Tuesday's Champions League fixtures.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, the three Spanish clubs hosting matches, omitted the competition's customary anthem before kickoff in De Miguel's memory.

Stadiums across Europe, including Old Trafford during Manchester United's match against Roma, observed moments of silence as images of the Tenerife forward appeared on stadium screens.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and midfielder Mikel Merino, both Spaniards, also opened their news conferences ahead of Wednesday's match against Slavia Prague by paying tribute to De Miguel.

A career built through Spain's lower divisions

Born in Madrid in 1996, De Miguel spent nearly a decade working his way through Spanish football's lower divisions before establishing himself as a second-division striker.

He began his senior career with Leganes B in 2015 before moving between several clubs, primarily in and around the Spanish capital.

His most productive scoring season came after joining Castellón in 2023. He scored 16 goals, playing a significant role in the club's promotion to the second division.

After struggling to reproduce that form in the higher tier, he moved to Tenerife in the summer of 2025.

The transfer revived his scoring form. Back in the third division, he netted six goals in his first five appearances and finished the campaign with 11, helping Tenerife secure promotion.

Standing 1.9 meters (6 feet, 2 inches) tall and favoring his left foot, De Miguel was a traditional center forward who relied on his physical presence and ability to compete for aerial balls.

Although he was not widely recognized among Spain's casual football supporters, he had built a career through persistence and years of work in the lower divisions.

Fatal collisions remain rare in football

De Miguel's death has renewed attention on the risks of serious injuries during football matches, although fatal on-field collisions remain extremely rare.

Last year, 19-year-old goalkeeper Raul Ramirez died after sustaining head injuries during a fifth-division match in Spain. The Colindres goalkeeper suffered two cardiorespiratory arrests, one on the field and another inside the ambulance transporting him to hospital. He was declared brain dead two days later.

In 2001, Ukrainian goalkeeper Serhiy Perkhun died from head injuries sustained in a collision during a match while playing for CSKA Moscow.

Former Málaga goalkeeper Jose Antonio Gallardo also died in January 1987, more than three weeks after colliding with Celta Vigo forward Baltazar during a second-division match.

Authorities have not disclosed the precise medical cause of De Miguel's death beyond confirming that he suffered cardiac arrest. There were no reported indications that he had a pre-existing medical condition.