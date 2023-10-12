At just 16 years old, the name on everyone's lips, from the bustling streets of Catalonia to the far reaches of the footballing world, is Barcelona's La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal.

This electric young attacker has taken both domestic and international football by storm, leaving an indelible mark that belies his tender age.

His meteoric rise began in April when, at a mere 15 years and 290 days old, he made history as the youngest player ever to grace the hallowed pitch for the Blaugrana.

He also became Champions League's second-youngest player in the competition's storied history, surpassed only by Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.

September saw him sprinkle his magic on the Spanish national team, becoming their youngest-ever player and goalscorer, announcing his arrival with an unforgettable substitute appearance in a 7-1 thrashing of Georgia.

As if that were not enough, the wunderkind scribed his name in the La Liga record books as the youngest goalscorer in the league's storied history, courtesy of a goal against Granada.

A remarkable feat for a player who is yet to complete a full professional season, the world now gazes upward, contemplating just how high this talented forward's star will rise.

Born in Spain to a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother, Yamal's dual heritage sparked debates about which national team he would choose to represent.

The curtain has fallen on that debate as he proudly dons the Spanish jersey, winning two senior caps and earning praise from Spanish national team manager Luis de la Fuente.

"We met him in Barcelona. He was a stalwart of Spain's youth teams and is a footballer with exceptional power," De la Fuente said in September, before Yamal's international debut. "He looks like he has been touched by the wand of God. He is different. We look at the level of the player, not the age. He is ready to compete at the highest level. He is a very important asset for the future."

De la Fuente's effusive praise does not stop there; he has likened Yamal to legends like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

As a result, the media spotlight now fervently follows this burgeoning talent, poised to become one of the sport's future icons.

Messi comparison curse

Yet, traversing the realm of professional football amid such lofty praise, especially being compared with La Pulga, can be perilous.

The path from Barcelona's renowned La Masia to stardom is littered with potential pitfalls.

Ansu Fati once hailed as a prodigy like Yamal, serves as a poignant reminder as he sought refuge in the Premier League's Brighton to rebuild his career.

Nonetheless, there is an equally inspiring narrative of youth products ascending to greatness, exemplified by current Barcelona stars Pedri and Gavi.

For Yamal, who has called the club home since the age of seven, per FIFA records, his journey is guided by a seasoned manager who knows the trajectory from academy gem to club legend.

Xavi, a legendary figure in Barcelona's history, treads cautiously when comparing Yamal to past greats.

"I hope Lamine can mark an era, but we are not doing him any favors saying that," Xavi stated, emphasizing the enormous expectations the youngster carries. "But let us see what the future holds without comparing him with Messi. It has not gone that well for all the players that have been compared with Messi in the past."

Undeniably, comparisons to Messi are inescapable, given the striking similarities in their styles.

Yamal, like the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, exhibits an uncanny ability to make the right decision, with a turn of pace that leaves defenders in a state of bewilderment.

Though slight in stature, he possesses a remarkable knack for eluding trouble, and his body feints appear to be borrowed from Messi's bag of tricks.

Yet, he is a player in his own right, performing with a perpetual smile, shouldering the weight of lofty expectations with grace and poise.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona are eager to keep its latest prodigy close.

In a resounding display of their faith in Yamal's potential, he recently penned a contract that binds him to the Nou Camp until June 2026.

The deal features an astronomical buyout clause of 1 billion euros, approximately $1.05 billion, underscoring the club's unwavering belief in his capacity to become one of the world's premier talents.