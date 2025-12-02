Thomas Müller knows better than most what it means to stare down Lionel Messi with a trophy on the line – and what it takes to come out on top.

The 2025 MLS Cup final, pitting Messi’s Inter Miami against Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps, inevitably revives memories of Germany’s clashes with Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final and the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals. Müller was on the winning side both times.

Messi played in those matches, as did Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

On Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, the trio meets again. And if history has taught Müller anything, it’s that facing Messi doesn’t automatically spell defeat.

“It’s not about Messi against Thomas Müller,” he told reporters after Vancouver’s 3-1 win over San Diego in the Western Conference final on Saturday night. “It’s Miami against the Whitecaps.”

Then he added, “Maybe they rely a little bit more on him than we do on me, because we are such a good group.”

What Messi thinks of the matchup – he has gone head-to-head with Müller 10 times in various competitions, with his teams winning only three of those – remains a mystery and likely will stay that way. Inter Miami rarely makes Messi available for interviews.

Vancouver Whitecaps' Thomas Müller (L) passes the ball during the first half against San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, U.S., Nov. 29, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

This much, however, is known: Messi came to Inter Miami midway through 2023 with the goal of winning an MLS Cup, something that seemed far-fetched at the time considering the club was at the bottom of the league when he arrived. A win on Saturday would fulfill that quest and cap a season in which Messi won the MLS Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer – plus, more than likely, a second consecutive league MVP award.

“Even though he’s the best in history ... it’s unfair to believe that he’s going to win every game,” Mascherano said after Inter Miami’s 5-1 win over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night. “Everybody has raised their level.”

The MLS Cup final comes during a massive week for football in North America.

The FIFA World Cup draw for next year’s men’s tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico is on Friday in Washington, along with the first awarding of the organization’s peace prize – one many expect to go to President Donald Trump. (“On the 5th of December, you will see,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said a few weeks ago when asked if Trump would win the award.) MLS, if past precedent holds, is likely to announce its MVP award winner this week. And college football is nearing its championship rounds; the men’s Division I quarterfinals are this weekend along with the start of the women’s Division I College Cup.

Neither Messi nor Müller needs a win on Saturday for validation. Their résumés were secured long ago: Both are World Cup winners, both are Champions League winners, both are Club World Cup winners.

But like Messi, Müller came to MLS – he joined Vancouver four months ago – seeking a title in the league to add to his collection. Now, he has the chance.

“I enjoy watching him,” Müller said in an on-field interview with Apple TV following Vancouver’s win Saturday night. “I have the feeling Miami’s a very strong team. We saw them beating New York in a really strong manner. It’s a big final. I wished for this final. And here we go. I think it’s great for everyone.”