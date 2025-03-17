Argentina’s Lionel Messi will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to a muscle injury.

The 37-year-old forward, who was part of the preliminary squad, was left off the final 25-man list announced by coach Lionel Scaloni on Monday.

Reports indicate Messi sustained the injury during Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Atlanta United in the MLS on Sunday.

Despite scoring a goal and playing the full match, Messi’s condition has ruled him out of Argentina’s next two qualifiers in South America.

The absence of Messi is a blow to Argentina’s hopes as they travel to Uruguay on Friday before hosting Brazil four days later in Buenos Aires.

This setback for Messi follows a similar fate for Roma’s Paulo Dybala, who was also ruled out due to a muscle injury during his match against Cagliari in Italy.

Messi’s injury marks a pause in his stellar MLS season, where he has scored four goals and assisted two in just five appearances for Inter Miami, helping the club rise to the top of the standings with 10 points from their last four matches.

Argentina will need to move forward without their star player as they look to extend their World Cup qualification campaign.