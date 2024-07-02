In a rematch from the 2021 Copa America quarterfinals, reigning champions Argentina will face Ecuador at Houston's NRG Stadium on Thursday.

The high-stakes match will determine who advances to the tournament's semifinals.

La Albiceleste having dominated Group A with a flawless record, enter the match fresh off a comfortable 2-0 victory over Peru.

Meanwhile, Ecuador secured their place in the quarterfinals by holding Mexico to a tense 0-0 draw, finishing as runners-up in Group B.

Argentina's performance in this tournament's opening phase has been impeccable under the guidance of Lionel Scaloni.

They triumphed in all three matches without conceding a goal, showcasing their defensive prowess and second-half dominance with all five goals scored after halftime.

Remarkably, they have not trailed in a Copa America match since their 2019 semifinal loss to Brazil.

Continuing their strong form, Argentina have now won eight consecutive matches across various competitions, conceding only two goals during this impressive run.

Their recent quarterfinal history reflects their strength, breezing through their last three encounters with a commanding 9-1 aggregate score.

While their quarterfinal record is largely stellar, Argentina's lone setback this century came in 2011 when they hosted the tournament and fell to Uruguay in a penalty shootout.

However, history favors Argentina against Ecuador in Copa America clashes, having triumphed with a 3-0 victory in their last quarterfinal meeting in 2021.

With their sights set on extending their successful streak, Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions, aim to advance past this stage for the fifth consecutive time, maintaining their dominance in South American football.

Ecuador, despite facing pressure in their recent match, advanced to the knockout stage by edging out Mexico on goal difference.

This marks La Tri's second consecutive qualification for the tournament's quarterfinals and their presence in this stage for the third time in the last four Copa Americas.

Under Felix Sanchez, Ecuador now eye a historic entry into the semifinals, a feat they last achieved in 1993, despite setbacks in their previous three Copa America quarterfinal appearances.

Ecuador have maintained a strong defensive front in the tournament, yet their offensive output has been limited to just one goal in the first half, coming in their 2-1 defeat to Venezuela.

Their history in quarterfinal matches tells of resilience and close contests, notably in 1997 when they opened the scoring against Mexico but fell short in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Facing Argentina poses a significant challenge for Ecuador, who have struggled in recent encounters, winning just once in their last seven competitive matches against them, a 2-0 victory in 2015.

The Lion is back

Ahead of Thursday, Argentine captain Lionel Messi has recovered from hamstring discomfort that sidelined him for their final group stage match.

Messi returned to full training on Monday after missing Argentina's 2-0 victory over Peru, where several key players, including Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez, and Rodrigo De Paul, were rested by coach Scaloni.

During his absence, Messi underwent kinesiology treatment for a groin/thigh injury sustained during their earlier 1-0 win against Chile on June 25.

The 37-year-old forward participated in full training sessions, signaling his readiness to feature in Thursday's match.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez continues to impress in front of goal, scoring in his fourth consecutive match to propel Argentina past Peru.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has also maintained a stellar record with four consecutive clean sheets dating back to 2021.

On the Ecuadorian side, Enner Valencia returned from suspension to play the full 90 minutes in their recent group-stage encounter, replacing John Yeboah.

Ecuador's goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez secured his first clean sheet of this year's Copa America, stopping four Mexican shots in their crucial match, marking his first clean sheet with La Tri since March.