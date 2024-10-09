The reigning world champions Argentina head into Thursday’s CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in Maturin with one goal in mind – securing their spot at the 2026 finals.

A victory here, coupled with another win later in the week, would virtually lock in their qualification as they sit comfortably atop the standings.

Lionel Scaloni's side, already boasting 18 points from eight matches, is well on its way to the mid-20s point range that historically guarantees a World Cup berth.

Despite their recent stumble against Colombia, where Argentina suffered their second loss in four qualifiers, they remain the powerhouse of South American football.

The Albiceleste have conceded just seven goals in their last 19 qualifiers and maintain a solid nine-point cushion inside the automatic qualification zone.

This October, Argentina’s task appears clear-cut. Facing Venezuela and Bolivia – traditionally two of the region’s weakest teams – they are heavy favorites. Argentina has dominated Venezuela in recent years, staying unbeaten in their last seven competitive meetings and only losing twice in 28 encounters.

Messi’s return

The return of Lionel Messi is the headline for Argentina.

The iconic forward, fresh from leading his nation to Copa America glory, will feature for the first time since the final.

His presence is expected to inspire an already confident squad, despite the absence of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who is serving a two-game suspension following his actions in the loss to Colombia.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios is also back after recovering from injury, though Argentina has been forced to adjust with late withdrawals, including Paulo Dybala, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Alejandro Garnacho, who all picked up injuries over the weekend.

Venezuela's dreams

While Argentina strides toward qualification, Venezuela, under Argentinian manager Fernando Batista, faces a monumental challenge.

Tied with Brazil on 10 points and holding the final automatic qualifying spot, Venezuela's hopes of reaching their first-ever World Cup rest on pulling off a stunning result against the world champions.

The task is daunting.

Venezuela has struggled offensively, netting just one goal in their last four qualifiers.

However, they did manage to hold Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in September, following a crushing 4-0 defeat to Bolivia.

Batista will need to rally his troops, especially with defensive concerns due to injuries to key players like Teo Quintero and Jhon Chancellor.

One bright spot for Venezuela has been the resurgence of veteran striker Salomon Rondon.

The Pachuca forward has bagged two of Venezuela’s six goals in qualifying and continues to be a pivotal figure for his side.

Maturin stakes

For Venezuela, this match could define their World Cup journey. While a win against Argentina may seem like a long shot, even a point would be crucial for keeping them in contention as the pressure from Paraguay and Bolivia mounts.

Meanwhile, for La Albiceleste, it’s another step toward sealing what feels like an inevitable qualification, driven by a squad loaded with talent and experience.