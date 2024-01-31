Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr on Thursday in the "Last Dance" dubbed Riyadh Season Cup.

Football has witnessed the legendary rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi during their peak days, especially when they donned the colors of Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, in the heated battles of La Liga.

However, with the two icons now playing in different corners of the globe, opportunities to witness their face-offs have become rare.

Enter the Riyadh Season Cup, a unique chance for fans to see these GOATs collide once again.

Inter Miami, captained by Messi, already faced a setback in the tournament with a defeat against Al Hilal.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal during the Riyadh Season Cup match between Al Hilal and Inter Miami at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Despite goals from Messi and Luis Suarez, the MLS outfit could not secure a victory.

As the highly anticipated encounter approaches, the burning question is whether Cristiano Ronaldo will grace the field.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the Saudi Pro League match between Al Taawoun and Al Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 30, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Ronaldo's recent injury led Al Nassr to cut short their China tour, and the Portuguese maestro's participation in Thursday's match remains uncertain.

Although Ronaldo was not spotted in Tuesday's training session, decisions about his involvement will be made after Wednesday's training.

The 38-year-old goal machine, who boasts an impressive record of 30 goals in 31 matches this season, is eager to add to his tally.

Nevertheless, doubts loom over Ronaldo's availability against Inter Miami. Current indications suggest that the veteran may start on the bench, possibly appearing later in the game.

In this historic 37th showdown between Ronaldo and Messi, the Portuguese and Argentine stars, celebrated for their individual brilliance and fierce competition, are set to reignite the rivalry on the pitch.

Reflecting on their previous encounters, Messi holds a 16 to 11 advantage in wins over Ronaldo, with nine matches ending in draws.

The goal count stands at 22 for Messi and 21 for Ronaldo in these thrilling battles.

As Inter Miami look to bounce back from their initial defeat, the Riyadh Season Cup promises to be a football spectacle.