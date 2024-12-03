Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to command respect and admiration from their peers, despite no longer playing for European clubs.

At 37 and 39 years old, respectively, Messi and Ronaldo were the only players not based in Europe to be named to the 26-man shortlist for FIFPRO's World Team of the Year, announced Monday.

The other 24 nominees played for clubs in England, Germany, Spain, or France, with Kylian Mbappe being the sole French representative after spending last season at Paris Saint-Germain.

No player from any Italian club was selected nor from any club in South America or Africa.

Eight players from Real Madrid, including Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, were on the shortlist, along with seven from Manchester City, including Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland.

Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old from Barcelona who was the breakout star of Spain's European Championship title, also made the list in polling by union members worldwide.

Messi, now playing in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, and Ronaldo, in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, will find out Dec. 9 if they are in the World XI lineup.

FIFPRO said the final team will include the highest-polling goalkeeper, plus each of the top three vote-getters among defenders, midfielders, and forwards.

The final place will go to the outfield player with the next highest vote total.

The Netherlands-based union said 28,000 players from 70 countries cast votes.

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Netherlands), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany), William Saliba (Arsenal, France), Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Phil Foden (Manchester City, England), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany), Rodri (Manchester City, Spain), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Cole Palmer (Manchester City/Chelsea, England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain).