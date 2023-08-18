The streets outside Inter Miami's training grounds pulse with fervor as a legion of fans lines up, waiting for a mere glimpse of a legend's departure.

Lionel Messi's car becomes a chariot of anticipation, drawing hushed whispers and hopeful eyes.

But that is not where the spectacle ends.

After riveting matches, opposing players linger, hoping for a prized signature or a humble handshake from the man himself.

The No. 10 jersey, an emblem of Messi's dominion, adorns the landscape of South Florida.

For Messi, these moments are more than just fleeting interactions.

They are constant reminders that he chose wisely.

The path could have led him back to Barcelona's grand stage, where he rose to meteoric stardom.

Or he could have embraced the allure of a luxurious stint with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

But the maestro, ever the maverick, took an audacious step into uncharted territory – across the seas to the United States.

And in his eyes, it is a decision that pays dividends, echoing in the cheers of fans and the resounding hum of success.

"From the very moment I set foot here, the welcome has been nothing short of astounding," Messi revealed through an interpreter.

Breaking his silence, he stepped into the limelight, publicly addressing the world for the first time since his monumental announcement on June 7 – his union with Inter Miami of the MLS.

And in a room brimming with reporters, some finding their seat on the floor, Messi's voice resonated with candor.

"Today, I stand here and affirm that our choice was the right one," he said from the heart of Miami's DRV PNK Stadium.

At 36, Messi finds himself embarking on another transformative journey.

Amid the palm trees and ocean breeze, his family temporarily calls South Florida home, seeking a permanent abode.

His three sons, on the brink of new beginnings, await their first day of school.

But while he grapples with Florida's sweltering embrace, his smile betrays a contentedness.

The transition, he confides, has been smoother than his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, where his two-year sojourn left a different mark.

"Paris was not a script I penned or a journey I yearned for," Messi admitted with a hint of melancholy. "Barcelona was home, and leaving was painful. Yet, life has spun a different tale now, and I am grateful for every twist," he said.

Since that pivotal juncture, Inter Miami have changed drastically.

The wise hand of former Barcelona and Argentina coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino now guides the team.

The illustrious pages of Barcelona history are embodied in the formidable Sergio Busquets, a former captain, and the seasoned defender Jordi Alba.

On the hallowed ground, Messi's genius is on display.

His boots orchestrate stories of glory, as he scores nine goals in six matches, resurrecting a club that languished at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings. A triumphant six-match winning spree sets the stage for an impending showdown with Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.

"At the genesis of this chapter, we understood it was a blank canvas," Messi reveals, the weight of transformation evident. "New coach, new teammates - the journey was ours to script anew. And we embraced the challenge."

His feats paint a portrait of excellence.

A 30-yard shot against Philadelphia echoed like a sonic boom of triumph.

His debut unfurled as a masterpiece, a free-kick kissing the net's upper echelons to seize a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul.

A two-goal extravaganza against Atlanta weaved poetry on the field.

In a showdown with FC Dallas, his free-kick found the net's upper corner, a breathtaking equalizer that set the stage for victory through penalty kicks.

"His career has scaled heights none can fathom," Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said. "And yet, his hunger burns brighter than ever."

Following in the footsteps of legends - Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Thierry Henry, and even the club's co-owner, Beckham – Messi propels American football into the global limelight.

His four Champions League crowns and 10 La Liga titles speak volumes.

His 129 top-tier club goals etch his name in history, a close second to Cristiano Ronaldo's 140.

Seventeen years into the journey, fresh from World Cup glory, Messi's brilliance endures.

But this phase is not about ambassadorship or accolades. "I'm here for the love of the game," he asserts with an enigmatic smile.