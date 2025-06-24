Lionel Messi is poised for a mouthwatering showdown with former club Paris Saint-Germain after Inter Miami secured a place in the Club World Cup last 16 on Monday.

Miami advanced as Group A runners-up following a dramatic 2-2 draw with Palmeiras, who clawed back from two goals down to finish top.

The MLS side now braces for an all-Brazil last-16 clash with Botafogo, which edged through Group B in second despite a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, eliminating the Spaniards in the process.

Champions of Europe PSG won their group with a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders, paving the way for a clash with Messi and surprise package Miami.

Goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez had Miami on course for a second win in the tournament after their shock victory over Porto.

But Palmeiras struck twice in the last 10 minutes at Hard Rock Stadium through Paulinho and Mauricio to ensure they topped the group.

Suarez, Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Miami coach Javier Mascherano will also face their former coach Luis Enrique, who guided them to the treble while in charge at Barcelona in 2015.

“We're talking about the champions of Europe. We know many of their players and their coach, who I was lucky enough to have coach me, and I've always said he is the best in the world,” said Alba.

“I will connect with good friends there, but once the game starts, we will compete, try to beat them, and why can't we do it? This is football.”

Mascherano said Miami’s progress had elevated Major League Soccer.

“It’s a historic night for MLS, because we are into the best 16 teams in the world. All of the MLS has to be proud of Inter Miami,” he said.

Portuguese side Porto and Egypt’s Al Ahly were eliminated after a thrilling 4-4 draw, which wasn’t enough for either team to overtake Palmeiras or Miami.

European champions PSG bounced back from their surprise defeat to Botafogo with a comfortable win in Seattle.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi scored on either side of halftime as the Ligue 1 champions advanced as group winners due to Botafogo’s late defeat to Atletico Madrid in Pasadena.

“It wasn’t easy because the pitch was very different from what we are used to in Europe, so we couldn’t play with the fluidity that we like, but we adapted,” said PSG coach Enrique.

PSG top scorer Ousmane Dembele played no part for a third game running after traveling to the tournament with an injury.

Atletico out

Atletico’s 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in their opener left them needing a big win against Botafogo to progress.

Former France international Antoine Griezmann scored the game’s only goal, lashing home a Julian alvarez cross in the 87th minute to give Atletico a win that ultimately proved in vain.

“We’re frustrated that we didn’t qualify – we had six points,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

“At the end of the day, we were punished because it wasn’t enough.”

Atletico needed a two-goal swing and were frustrated by unawarded penalty appeals.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, to be honest. I think we should have been awarded two penalties,” said winger Giuliano Simeone, the coach’s son.

On Tuesday, already qualified Bayern Munich faces Benfica and eliminated Auckland City takes on Boca Juniors in Group C, with one more last-16 spot up for grabs.

Later, Premier League side Chelsea meets Esperance Tunis, with the winner advancing alongside Flamengo, who face Los Angeles FC.