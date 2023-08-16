Lionel Messi continues to orchestrate his own magnum opus on the field, while Inter Miami keep adding sonorous notes of victory to their resounding tune.

La Pulga sent shockwaves through the stands as he unleashed a rocket from 30 yards out, threading it through three astonished Philadelphia defenders.

The collective roar of the crowd, who had paid a king's ransom for the privilege of witnessing this spectacle, was the sweetest melody that echoed across the Philadelphia's Subaru Park.

With Messi at the helm, Inter Miami soared to a 4-1 triumph over the Union in a Leagues Cup semifinal showdown on a scintillating Tuesday night.

In what has unequivocally become Messi's dominion, Major League Soccer finds itself under the spell of the Argentine magician.

The stadium bore witness to a unique spectacle as the Argentinian icon exchanged jerseys with fellow countryman Julian Carranza, Union's forward.

Postgame traditions were brushed aside, as Messi chose to converse with his fervent following of 483 million on Instagram.

Messi gracefully netted his ninth goal in a mere six matches with his new squad.

A throng of 20,000 fans, driven by Messi-mania, came alive, and even secondary market ticket prices skyrocketed to four-digit figures.

Amid this whirlwind of Messi-mania, there were no shortage of anecdotes.

Noteworthy was the sight of three Union season-ticket holders discarding their team's colors in favor of Messi regalia, a gesture of homage to the wizard of the pitch.

The lines that formed for Messi jerseys, perhaps with a pinch of authenticity skepticism, and the throngs gathering at a food truck dubbed "Messi Fries" painted a vivid picture of the atmosphere outside the arena.

The Union, in the throes of this mesmerizing experience, surely wished for a different outcome on the scorecard.

Nevertheless, they found themselves on the global stage, basking in the limelight and garnering attention that outshone their entire history.

As the 36-year-old maestro made his entrance, the stadium erupted into a crescendo of cheers, and when his footwork met the back of the net, it was as if the stadium had become a symphony of jubilation.

The ensemble of this triumph was completed by Jordi Alba and Josef Martinez, each contributing their own harmonious melody in the first half.

David Ruiz added another note in the second half. As the final notes of this performance echoed, it became clear that Miami would ascend to the Leagues Cup championship game, where they are slated to face Nashville.

The latter secured their place with a 2-0 victory over Mexican powerhouse Monterrey.

In the second act, Alejandro Bedoya managed to score for Philadelphia, adding a note of consolation to the Union's night.

As the final whistle echoed through the air, Union's coach Jim Curtain reflected, "That Miami team is gonna go... They are going to make them the best team in the league. They might already be the best team in the league. That's coming and I don't think anything's stopping them."

Union's owner, Jay Sugarman, divulged that there was never a contemplation of moving the game to a larger venue.

While the thought of the Eagles' home stadium was enticing, the game remained rooted in Subaru Park.

The event was not just a football affair; it attracted a mosaic of personalities from various realms.

Hall of Fame boxer Bernard Hopkins ceremoniously introduced the team, while NBA MVP Joel Embiid, with roots in football from his childhood in Cameroon, displayed his intrigue for the beautiful game.

As the night embraced the stadium, Embiid conveyed his support on social media: "Make sure y’all show love to the (goat) in our city tonight but let’s first get this dub #DOOP #Philly."

This match marked the culmination of meticulous planning on the Union's part.

Amid the anticipation, Sugarman admitted they scrutinized the bracket-like field, mapping out potential trajectories. It was a canvas where hopes painted myriad possibilities, all converging on the showdown with one of the finest teams and their maestro.

However, the match unfolded with a bittersweet symphony for the Union.

Their excitement may have eclipsed their composure, as they grappled with the impact of Messi's presence. Coach Curtain conceded, "We got punished by a good team. We got humbled a bit."

Under Curtain's stewardship, the Union has emerged as a formidable contender, clinching accolades and capturing hearts.

They are the darlings of the Eastern Conference, and their rise even captured the attention of NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who invested in the team.

Yet, Messi's arrival has added a layer of complexity to the championship narrative, turning the league into a gallery of possibilities.

Jay Sugarman expressed this transformation, asserting, "This is a fantastic league with a growing fanbase, but you always need that match to really light it. Messi is the match."