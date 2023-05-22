In a heartwarming initiative to support the victims of the Feb. 6 devastating twin earthquakes, Türkiye and Argentina national teams have organized a momentous football match in Gaziantep.

This highly anticipated event promises to provide much-needed relief to those affected by the catastrophe and foster stronger ties between the two nations.

What's more, there is a buzz in the air as rumors circulate that Lionel Messi, the iconic Argentine superstar, may grace Turkish soil if the competition gets the green light.

Ali Şahin, the Head of the Turkish Delegation of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO) to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, expressed his optimism, saying, "The forthcoming Türkiye-Argentina national match, planned with the noble intention of alleviating the suffering of the earthquake victims, holds the potential to make a profoundly significant impact on the relations between Argentina and Türkiye, as well as bring the peoples of both countries closer together."

Taking to Twitter, Şahin revealed that this historic encounter marks the first-ever meeting between the Turkish and Argentine national teams.

Furthermore, he extended a heartfelt invitation to Julio Cobos, former vice president of Argentina, for a friendly match dedicated to the earthquake victims in Türkiye, to be held soon.

Acting in cooperation with the Football Federation and the Ministry of Sports, the match proposal was swiftly dispatched to the Argentine Football Federation through the Argentinean Embassy in Buenos Aires.

Additionally, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will be penning a letter to the Ministry of Sports of Argentina, emphasizing the importance of this noble cause and the potential for meaningful collaboration.

Following his return to Argentina, Julio Cobos wasted no time discussing the proposal with the Argentine Minister of Sports, delivering the positive response the Turkish delegation hoped for.

The Argentine press has also given extensive coverage to the upcoming match in Gaziantep, underscoring its charitable purpose in assisting the earthquake victims.

With ongoing negotiations in progress, the match is scheduled to take place in Gaziantep. In this city, families and children directly affected by the earthquakes will be able to witness the football spectacle firsthand.

Şahin further emphasized, "We firmly believe that the Türkiye-Argentina national match, dedicated to alleviating the suffering of the earthquake victims, will not only strengthen the bond between Argentina and Türkiye but also foster a profound sense of unity among the people of both nations."

Şahin expressed his gratitude to Argentina and all those who have contributed to making this event a reality.

Their unwavering support and efforts have been instrumental in bringing hope and relief to those who need it most during these trying times.

In a remarkable display of compassion, Lionel Messi, the world-renowned Argentine footballer, used his influential platform on Instagram to draw attention to the plight of the earthquake victims.

He shared a heartfelt message: "We are witnessing deeply saddening days for thousands of children and their families affected by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. My heart goes out to them. UNICEF has tirelessly worked in the region to protect children from the outset. Your support is invaluable."