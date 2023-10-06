In a summer filled with football's most intriguing transfer sagas, Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona was as close as ever following the expiration of his contract at PSG.

Hope soared among Barcelona faithful as they imagined a glorious reunion with their iconic captain and club legend.

However, like a firework that briefly lights up the sky before fading into the night, these talks eventually fizzled out.

The outcome: Messi, at the age of 36, chose to embark on a new adventure in the heart of the United States, signing with MLS's Inter Miami.

The Messi show in the U.S. has been nothing short of spectacular.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion burst onto the American football scene with the force of a shooting star.

La Pulga led the Florida-based franchise to their maiden trophy, the Leagues Cup.

Just when it seemed that Messi's chapter at Barcelona had firmly closed, rumors have begun swirling once again.

Speculation is rife that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner might be eyeing a dramatic return to his beloved Catalan club.

Reports in the media have started to suggest that if Inter Miami's journey in the MLS playoffs ends prematurely, Barcelona could contemplate the move of securing Messi's services on a loan deal as early as January.

However, according to SPORT, no such discussions have taken place among the parties involved.

As things currently stand, Inter Miami appear destined to miss out on the MLS playoffs, granting Messi ample free time until the commencement of the 2024 MLS season.

Historically, this interim period has enticed former footballing legends like Thierry Henry and David Beckham to make cameo appearances for their former clubs, Arsenal and AC Milan, respectively, via short-term loans.

The notion of Messi treading a similar path, returning to Barcelona temporarily, has undoubtedly captured the imagination of football fans worldwide.

While Barcelona are well aware of the scenario, it is crucial to note that no concrete talks or actions have been initiated regarding this possibility.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Inter Miami are not actively considering such a prospect, and discussions on the matter remain conspicuously absent.

In this ever-evolving saga, one man has emerged as a vocal advocate for Messi's sentimental return to Barcelona – Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas.

Mas has made it abundantly clear that he envisions Messi receiving the heartfelt farewell he rightfully deserves at Camp Nou.

His commitment to making this dream a reality is unwavering, with the idea of a tribute match being floated.