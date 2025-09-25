Lionel Messi seized the spotlight on a rainy Wednesday night at Citi Field, delivering another masterclass that powered Inter Miami into the MLS Cup playoffs and strengthened his claim as Major League Soccer’s most dominant player.

The 38-year-old Argentine struck twice and set up another in Miami’s 4-0 rout of New York City FC, lifting his league-leading tally to 24 goals in 23 games and taking sole possession of first place on the MLS scoring charts ahead of LAFC’s Denis Bouanga.

With three consecutive matches of at least one goal and one assist, Messi’s form has him chasing down not just trophies but history.

Records fall, again

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner became the first MLS player to record 35 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

His total now stands at 37 (24 goals, 13 assists), equaling Zlatan Ibrahimovic for third all-time in combined goals and assists.

Only Carlos Vela’s staggering 49 remains a distant but attainable mark with five regular-season games left.

Messi’s ability to deliver in decisive moments has defined his third campaign in Miami.

On Wednesday, it was no different. Having watched New York control the first half-hour, Thiago Martins’ header forced a save, Aiden O’Neill’s shot was blocked and Nicolas Fernandez rattled the post – Messi bided his time.

In the 43rd minute, Sergio Busquets found him in midfield and Messi’s perfectly weighted through ball released 22-year-old Baltazar Rodriguez, who slotted low past goalkeeper Matt Freese for the opener.

Vintage Messi brilliance

The night belonged to Messi after the break.

In the 74th minute, Busquets again threaded a ball that sent his longtime Barcelona teammate racing into the penalty area.

Messi glided past a defender and, with Freese diving at his feet, lofted a delicate chip into the net – a trademark finish that silenced the Queens crowd.

Luis Suarez, back from a three-game suspension for spitting on a Seattle staffer during the Leagues Cup final, added Miami’s third from the penalty spot.

But it was Messi who had the final word, driving a precise angled strike into the bottom corner in the 86th minute to complete the rout.

Miami’s bigger picture

The victory, Miami’s 16th of the season, confirmed their playoff spot and strengthened their push for a second straight Supporters’ Shield.

They now sit third in the Eastern Conference, five points behind leaders Philadelphia but with two games in hand.

With 15 points still available, Javier Mascherano’s side believes a repeat of last year’s regular-season dominance is possible.

“We are happy because now we are officially qualified for the playoffs. That was very important for us,” Mascherano said. “We will try to finish as high as possible. If we can win the next five games, that will be great and we will have a chance to fight for the Supporters’ Shield.”

Messi’s MVP case

Messi’s late-season surge – five goals and three assists in his last three matches – has vaulted him to the front of the MVP conversation.

He is also one multi-goal outing away from breaking the league record for most multi-goal games in a single season, currently tied at eight.

While his greatness has long been beyond question, his MLS chapter has turned into something of a coronation tour.

Every match brings a new milestone: most contributions across back-to-back seasons, most consistent multi-goal scoring runs and now a climb past Ibrahimovic on the all-time chart.

And yet, there is still unfinished business. Messi has lifted a World Cup, Champions League titles and a Copa America, but an MLS Cup – and back-to-back Shields – would mark another layer of legacy in an already decorated career.