Lionel Messi made a dazzling return from suspension with two assists – including a last-gasp winner – as Inter Miami edged Mexico’s Atlas 2-1 in their Leagues Cup opener Wednesday night.

Fresh off a one-game ban for skipping the MLS All-Star Game, Messi threaded a perfect pass to Marcelo Weigandt, who buried the winner in the final seconds of stoppage time. The Argentine icon also teed up Telasco Segovia’s 58th-minute opener after receiving a slick ball from Sergio Busquets.

“It’s a tournament we always show up for,” Messi said in Spanish during a post-match interview with Apple TV. “We played really well against a very good team.”

Rivaldo Lozano equalized for the Guadalajara-based club in the 80th minute. Weigandt’s goal in the 96th was initially ruled offside before being confirmed by video review.

The assist marked Messi’s fifth of July. He was recently named Major League Soccer’s Player of the Month after scoring eight goals and helping Miami go 4-1-1 in league play.

Both sides had chances in a chippy first half that featured a brief heated exchange between Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano and Atlas coach Gonzalo Pineda after an Atlas player went down.

“It’s just a soccer situation,” Pineda said through an interpreter. He added that he was upset when play continued. “I was protesting that play. I told him (Mascherano) it was nothing against him, just a soccer play. We talked about it in the dressing room – nothing beyond that.”

Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo made three first-half saves, including one in which he slid across goal to deny Eduardo Aguirre’s back-post header. Luis Suárez struck the crossbar just before halftime.

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Messi’s longtime national teammate, made his Inter Miami debut after officially signing with the club last week.

After Weigandt’s goal was confirmed, fireworks lit up Chase Stadium. Messi pumped his fist and embraced De Paul and Suárez in celebration.

Pineda said he was surprised to see Messi celebrate so passionately, given his long history of playing in high-stakes matches.

“He’s won so much,” Pineda said. “He’s usually quite even-keeled.”

Mascherano said the reaction was a reflection of the tension in the match.

“We play to win,” Mascherano said through an interpreter. “That’s what this beautiful sport is about. The way we celebrated was probably just a way to vent how we felt at the time. We won a game that we didn’t play brilliantly, and at the final second, in an epic way, we were able to win it.”