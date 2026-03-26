The race for the final tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its last, high-stakes chapter this week, as six nations converge in Mexico with everything on the line and no second chances left.

The intercontinental play-offs serve as the closing act of a global qualification journey that has already filled 46 of the 48 available slots.

By March 31, two teams will emerge to complete the expanded World Cup lineup set for the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Played entirely in Mexico, the tournament unfolds across Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.

The structure is unforgiving, built on single-elimination ties where there is no room for recovery.

Semifinals must be decided inside 90 minutes, while finals allow extra time and penalties if required.

Format tilted toward the top seeds

The format places immediate pressure on four teams while rewarding the highest-ranked sides.

DR Congo and Iraq, based on FIFA rankings, were handed direct passage into the finals, waiting for challengers who must first survive the semifinals.

In Guadalajara, New Caledonia meet Jamaica for the right to face DR Congo.

In Monterrey, Bolivia take on Suriname, with the winner advancing to meet Iraq.

The semifinals on March 26 set the stage for decisive finals five days later, where the last two World Cup spots will be claimed.

Stakes, history, and unfinished business

For some, this is history within reach.

New Caledonia and Suriname stand one step away from their first-ever World Cup appearances, carrying the hopes of nations that have never walked football’s biggest stage.

Bolivia are chasing a return after more than 30 years, last seen at the 1994 tournament.

Jamaica, DR Congo, and Iraq arrive with their own urgency, driven by the chance to re-establish themselves on the global stage after years of near-misses and rebuilding.

Each side has carved a different path to this point. Bolivia endured South America’s demanding qualification cycle.

Jamaica and Suriname advanced through CONCACAF’s competitive third round.

New Caledonia emerged from Oceania, while Iraq and DR Congo navigated their respective continental play-offs to earn seeded positions.