Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club co-owned by football legend David Beckham, is on a relentless mission to bolster its ranks with some serious star power.

Already having secured the services of the iconic Lionel Messi, who turned down a jaw-dropping proposal from Al-Hilal, they now have their sights set on two more former Barcelona stalwarts: Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.

Jordi Alba, the 34-year-old experienced defender, is up for grabs as a free agent following his departure from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the ever-prolific Luis Suarez, 36, currently at Brazilian side Gremio, is reportedly considering a reunion with his former teammates at Inter Miami.

In a candid conversation with El Pais, Inter Miami's president Jorge Mas they revealed the club's ambitious plans: "Two or three more players will come. We spoke with Jordi Alba – while Luis Suarez has a contract and a release clause. I don't know if that will happen or not."

The arrival of Lionel Messi, a marquee signing, has already sent waves of excitement through MLS and it is expected that his presence will act as a magnetic force to attract even more big names to Inter Miami.

Amid the anticipation, MLS commissioner Don Garber expressed his delight saying: "We continue to work to finalize all aspects of our arrangement with and look forward to making some announcements really soon. Couldn't be more excited – the best player that has ever played the game picked Major League Soccer as his league of choice. I think it's a great testament to where MLS stands on the global football landscape. Also, a great testament to Inter Miami, their ambition, and what they are trying to do to build the sport in the south part of Florida."

Tata Martino, recently appointed as the head coach of Inter Miami, adds an intriguing twist to this star-studded saga.

Having worked with Messi and Busquets during his time at Barcelona and Argentina, Martino made it clear that these world-class players aren't coming to Miami for leisurely vacations.

"I spoke to Leo and yesterday spoke to Sergio," Martino stated firmly during his first press conference as Miami coach. "Sometimes people hear Miami and they think holidays. But these two players are not coming here for a vacation; they are here to work, compete, and win. That is in their blood."

The buzz around Messi's decision to choose Inter Miami over the colossal 400 million euros ($435 million) offer from Al-Hilal has been electrifying, setting the stage for an enthralling chapter in North American football.

With the addition of Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, the Miami-based club is clearly determined to make an indelible mark in the MLS and beyond.