Seasoned midfielder Luka Modric, aged 37, has committed to staying at Madrid until June 2024 for another season, renewing his contract set to expire soon.

Despite enticing interest from Saudi Arabia, Modric has chosen to remain a pivotal figure for Madrid, solidifying his status as a key player in the team.

The Croatian maestro follows in the footsteps of Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez, who have also extended their stays in Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid, in a statement, praised Modric's impressive contribution during his 11 seasons at the club, highlighting his participation in 488 games and the remarkable haul of 23 trophies.

Since joining Tottenham in 2012, Modric has been an integral part of Madrid's success, lifting the prestigious Champions League trophy five times and securing three La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey triumphs.

However, as Modric approaches his 38th birthday in September, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner will face stiff competition for playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid's recent acquisition of English talent Jude Bellingham for a staggering sum of over 100 million euros ($109 million) further intensifies the battle for midfield spots. Alongside Bellingham, players like Kroos, Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde will jostle for a place in the starting lineup.

During Bellingham's introduction as a Madrid player, he expressed his eagerness to learn from the experienced duo of Modric and Kroos, recognizing their invaluable knowledge and expertise.

Outside of club commitments, Modric recently guided the Croatian national team to a second-place finish in the Nations League, leaving fans speculating about his international future.

The midfield maestro has yet to announce whether he plans to retire from international football, as rumored, or if he will continue representing Croatia until the 2024 European Championship next summer.