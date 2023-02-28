With a host of global superstars courageously coming to the fore, Croatian captain Luka Modric generously donated his 2022 World Cup match-worn jersey to those affected by the earthquake in Türkiye, the Turkish ambassador to Zagreb announced on Tuesday.

"Hello to all my Turkish friends. I just want to send you a lot of strength and prayers in these difficult moments," the national football team chief said in a video message on Twitter. "Stay strong; we are all with you and praying for you."

Turkish Ambassador to Zagreb Yavuz Selim Kiran thanked Modric for stepping up to aid quake victims.

The Real Madrid midfielder put on sale the No. 10 jersey he wore during Croatia's opening match against Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, with the proceeds from the sale going to disaster victims.

Luka Modric's jersey put for auction. (DHA Photo)

Previously, Croatian central defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had also donated their jerseys and gloves to quake victims.

A stalwart of Real Madrid since 2012, Modric has accumulated an impressive trophy haul, including 5 UEFA Champions League titles, 4 FIFA Club World Cups, 3 La Liga crowns, and 3 UEFA Super Cups.

The 37-year-old also claimed a Spanish Cup and four Super Cups with Real Madrid.

Modric was close to clinching FIFA World Cup gold, but unfortunately, the Croatian national team lost 4-2 to a Mbappe-charged France in the final.

Doncic's shirt

The Dallas Mavericks' Slovenian star Luka Doncic also auctioned his jersey to raise funds for earthquake victims.

"To aid in the sustainable education of children affected by Turkey's earthquakes, we are pleased to announce the auction of Luka Doncic's All-Star Game jersey, which he signed," Socrates Magazine said.

The closing date for the auction, run in conjunction with socratessahada.com, is March 5 at 8:59 p.m. GMT.

On Feb. 6, the "disaster of the century" dubbed twin earthquakes reduced southeastern Türkiye to a state of rubble and desolation, claiming a staggering 44,300 lives.