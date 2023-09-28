The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Wednesday officially welcomed their new maestro, Vincenzo Montella, as the head coach of the men’s national football team.

The signing ceremony, laden with anticipation and excitement, unfolded as the Italian tactician stood before a captivated audience, poised to reshape the destiny of Turkish football.

Montella wasted no time in revealing his grand vision for the national squad.

With an air of assurance, he declared his intent to revolutionize the team's playing style.

It was a proclamation that resonated deeply with fans and critics alike, setting the stage for an intriguing era in Turkish football.

TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi opened the proceedings with a heartfelt acknowledgment of the past and a resounding welcome to the future.

In a nod to the outgoing coach, Stefan Kuntz, Büyükekşi extended his appreciation for Kuntz's contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors.

He then turned his gaze firmly toward Montella, lauding him as a luminary of football, one whose luminous career had paved the way for this momentous appointment.

"Mr. Montella's football career is full of success," declared Büyükekşi. "He is a disciplined, bright football man with a future. He successfully fulfilled his duty as the coach of Adana Demirspor, earning love and respect with both his on-field triumphs and his exemplary conduct off the pitch."

In a heartening display of unity, Büyükekşi voiced the collective aspiration of Turkish football aficionados.

"Now we expect him to show the same steadfastness for the National Team. This task is not just honorable; it is laden with significance. We've entered into a three-year agreement with Mr. Montella, and I am confident that, under his guidance, we will attain greatness. I extend my heartfelt wishes for success to our teacher," he said.

With Montella at the helm, the under-21 team, responsible for nurturing young talents, would also fall under his aegis.

It was a strategic move aimed at expanding the talent pool and ensuring the continued growth of Turkish football.

While the identities of the Turkish assistant coaches remained shrouded in mystery, Büyükekşi assured the audience that discussions were underway.

"We have two promising candidates," he said. "Once the talks conclude, our esteemed coach and I will deliberate on this matter, and next week, we shall make an official announcement."

Büyükekşi dispelled any notion that Montella's influence would be confined to Istanbul and Trabzon.

"He will not only watch matches in these cities," Büyükekşi said, "but also crisscross the length and breadth of Anatolia, unearthing hidden gems and uncovering the nation's footballing potential."

Following Büyükekşi's address, Hamit Altıntop, the board member responsible for national teams, weighed in on the grand aspirations held for Montella's tenure.

"We have made resolute decisions to pave the path to success," Altıntop affirmed. "And through these decisions, Montella emerged as the embodiment of our ambitions. Our primary goal is to participate in Euro 2024. We yearn to meet our fellow citizens in Germany on that stage. May our journey to the 2024 Germany tournament make amends for all our past trials."

Italian coach Vincenzo Montella (R), Turkish Football Federation (TFF) president Mehmet Buyukeksi (C) and Turkish Football Federation (TFF) board member Hamit Altintop (L) pose during a press conference for Montella's presentation as the new head coach of Türkiye's national team, at the Turkish Football Federation Riva headquarters, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 27, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Finally, the man of the hour, Vincenzo Montella, took center stage, addressing the assembly with humility and resolve. "I thank you all for gracing this occasion," Montella began, a warm smile on his face. "I regret that I am not yet proficient in Turkish, but I am learning, for I am elated to work in this wonderful country."

Montella expressed his mission. "Our aim is to bring joy to our cherished fans. We yearn to carry the pride of our nation onto the field and craft moments of jubilation. It is a weighty responsibility, but we are here to fulfill it."

Sharing a glimpse of his deepening bond with Türkiye, Montella noted: "During my two years here, I have come to understand the emotions and culture better. They evoke memories of my own childhood in Italy. I am aware that criticism may come my way, but I pledge to give my all. I represent not just a club, but an entire nation. We will strive relentlessly."

Detailing his vision for the team, Montella promised innovation. "We will not merely adopt a system; we will craft a unique playing philosophy. Having observed the players for two years, I know most of them well. I aim to enhance their abilities by infusing my own ideas."

In a respectful nod to his predecessor, Montella acknowledged, "Every coach seeks improvement. We've taken certain lessons from previous setups and intend to forge a new system."

Concluding on a note of unity, Montella shared his dialogue with key figures. "Before stepping into this role, I conversed with our president, Mr. Hamit, Mr. Mustafa and our team captain, Hakan Çalhanoğlu. Together, we embark on this journey to script a bright future for Turkish football."

The stars seem aligned for a revival, and Montella's appointment could not have come at a more opportune moment.

Reflecting on the recent past, the Crescent Stars' fortunes in Euro competitions have been less than stellar. In the 2021 edition, they stumbled through the group stages, failing to secure a single victory.

Turning back the clock to the inaugural Euro 2016, Türkiye's performance was equally underwhelming. A solitary win in Group D left much to be desired and hopes for a triumphant campaign were left unfulfilled.

Now, as Montella steps into the fold, there is a tangible sense of hope on the horizon.

His arrival heralds a fresh start, a chance to rekindle the fervor of Türkiye's footballing dreams.

With his expertise and vision, the future beckons, promising a reinvigorated pursuit of glory in Euro 2024.