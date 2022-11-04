Beşiktaş will travel across town to paint the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Black and White as it seeks to settle some ancient and never-ending scores with host Galatasaray in the Süper Lig's 13th-week derby battle.

The new Beşiktaş manager Şenol Güneş, who hit the ground running last week by leading his side to destroy fellow Istanbulites Ümraniyespor 5-2, seeks to continue on the winning way and boost the Eagle's morale by beating Galatasaray.

The Black Eagles are fourth in the league with 22 points after six wins, four draws and two losses after playing 12 league matches.

Şenol Güneş, who returned to Beşiktaş after a three-year hiatus, has overturned the negative atmosphere in the community. The veteran manager is planning to leave Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex with nothing but a victory as bagging three points against bitter rival Galatasaray will give an advantage to the visitors.

Güneş brought fresh ideas and a new philosophy in his first game against Ümraniyespor by playing the Josef – Gedson – Salih trio, not deployed by former coach Valerien Ismael.

His decision to give Cenk Tosun a place in the starting 11, something also avoided by Ismael, will lift the squad against the Lions.

Güneş, who will once again give Mert Günok a chance in the castle, will form his defensive quartet with Valentin Rosier, Romain Saiss, Tayyip Talha Sanuç and Arthur Masuaku.

Güneş's gameplan

In the middle Josef de Souza, Gedson Fernandes and Salih Uçan will carry the burden of the team defensively and offensively.

While the experienced coach will again assign Cenk Tosun alongside Weghorst on the offensive line, the only change to be made is expected to concern Dele Alli.

It will not be a surprise if Nathan Redmond gets a start instead of Alli, who has not been able to achieve the desired performance since his arrival.

Beşiktaş will face Galatasaray with its full-fledged squad, with the exception of one familiar face who will be unavailable to experience the adrenaline rush brought by the tense environment of Istanbul football.

Rachid Ghezzal will not be in the squad as he undergoes therapy for a foot injury. The Algerian footballer will be in the stands in the next week's game against Antalyaspor.

Three players on the Black and White side are sitting on the verge of suspension with one yellow card each away from being sidelined before the Galatasaray encounter.

If they get cautioned in the upcoming derby, Fernandes, Rosier and Saiss won't take part in the match against Antalyaspor the following week.

Beşiktaş and Galatasaray will meet for the 352nd time in league history tomorrow evening.

The Eagles defeated their opponent 113 times in the previous 351 games and lost 124 times. The two teams could not break the tie in 114 matches. In these matches, Beşiktaş scored 459 goals against Galatasaray and conceded 490.

Beşiktaş, which has beaten Galatasaray in domestic matches in recent years, cannot show the same success on the road. The Black and white side lost four times in the last five away games against Galatasaray and got one draw.

Beşiktaş got its last away win against the Lions during the coaching period of Şenol Güneş.

The Black Eagles will look to claim their first away derby win at the Lions' home ground in five seasons.