Given the rush of football enthusiasts, Morocco's national airline is laying on 30 extra return flights to jet fans to Qatar for Wednesday's historic World Cup semi-final against France.

"In order to allow the many Moroccans wanting to support the national team at its peak and experience the emotion of the World Cup semi-final, Royal Air Maroc has set up an air bridge between Casablanca and Doha," the firm said in a statement on Monday.

Morocco beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, becoming the first African or Arab team to qualify for a World Cup semi-final and sparking celebrations across the Arab world.

The North African kingdom's airline called it a "historic qualification" and said jumbo jets would operate the 30 return flights leaving on Tuesday and Wednesday in time for the match.

Fans had earlier complained online of hiccups at an overcrowded airport in Casablanca, Morocco's economic capital, ahead of the Portugal clash.

Coach Walid Regragui, who took up the job just three months before the start of the tournament, has repeatedly called Moroccan supporters "the 12th member of the team."