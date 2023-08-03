Perth's grand stadium on Thursday witnessed some heart-palpitation moments as World Cup debutants Morocco scripted a jaw-dropping chapter in football history, defeating Colombia 1-0 and sealing their spot in the last 16.

Meanwhile, like their male counterparts, two-time champions Germany suffered a heartbreaking early exit from the tournament.

Morocco stormed to six points, securing the runners-up position in Group H just behind Colombia, thanks to a superior goal difference.

As if it is a ghost haunting both the man's and the women's national teams, Germany's heartbreak was sealed as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited South Korea in Brisbane, dashing their dreams of progressing further in the competition.

Germany's forward Alexandra Popp (3rd R) and South Korea's forward Park Eun-sun compete for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group H football match at Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, Australia, Aug. 3, 2023. (AFP Photo)

In the knockout stages, Colombia will lock horns with a formidable Jamaican team, while Morocco face a tough challenge against powerhouse France.

For Morocco, this triumph was nothing short of a fairytale.

Surprisingly, they were left reeling after an embarrassing 6-0 loss in their debut match against Germany.

They have bounced back with a vengeance, securing crucial victories over South Korea and Colombia.

A moment of sheer brilliance just before half-time defined the clash between Morocco and Colombia.

Ibtissam Jraidi's dazzling run was interrupted in the box by a clumsy Daniela Arias, awarding Morocco a golden opportunity from the penalty spot.

But what transpired next was pure magic.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak unleashed a thunderous shot, only to be denied by the extraordinary reflexes of goalkeeper Catalina Perez, who soared through the air, tipping the ball away to her left.

However, football can be unpredictable, and destiny had other plans.

Sakina Ouzraoui seized the rebound with lightning speed and cleverly laid it off to the goal-hungry Anissa Lahmari, who made no mistake from point-blank range.

Donning their iconic yellow shirts, Colombia fielded a full-strength squad, their spirits high after securing a spot in the last 16 before this match.

And amid this spectacle, one Colombian player stood out as a true inspiration.

Linda Caicedo, the Real Madrid striker, has been through a tumultuous journey, battling ovarian cancer at the tender age of 15.

But her determination and resilience saw her fully recovering and returning to the sport she loves. In this crucial match, she stood tall, leading her team's attacking charge.

Morocco, however, had other plans.

Coach Reynald Pedros had implored his players to embrace aggression, and they did so with aplomb.

From the opening minute, a determined Jraidi forced Perez into an early save, setting the tone for a relentless Moroccan assault.

As the game progressed, the attacking flair of Morocco became evident, with Chebbak and Fatima Tagnaout orchestrating the midfield beautifully.

Tagnaout's precise pass set up Lahmari for a thunderous long-range strike, but it sailed a tad over the bar, keeping Colombia on their toes.

Colombia tried to mount a comeback with Caicedo in the spotlight, but a hard tackle to her foot left her writhing in pain.

Nonetheless, she displayed courage and tenacity, making her presence felt with menacing dashes down the right flank, only to be frustrated by Morocco's resolute defense.

The Moroccan fairy tale continued, leaving fans in awe as they defended their slender lead valiantly.

Colombia relentlessly pushed forward, with Daniela Montoya unleashing a powerful bullet that seemed destined for the net, but Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi pulled off a miraculous save to deny them.

Ramirez, too, gave it her all, slamming a ferocious shot from an acute angle that rattled the right post.

But Morocco's defense held firm, refusing to bow down to the mounting pressure.

The match drama continued after the final whistle blew, as both teams had to hold their breaths, waiting for the Germany-South Korea match results which held the last 16 berth keys.