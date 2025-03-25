Fenerbahçe’s coach Jose Mourinho Monday welcomed scholarship recipients from the Turkish Education Association (TED) to an iftar dinner at Can Bartu Facilities, marking the third edition of the club's education initiative.

The campaign, "Our Dreams Are ONE for Children," was launched following the devastating Feb. 6, 2023 twin earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye, with Mourinho’s heartfelt letter kick-starting the drive, supported by players and fans alike.

Mourinho, joined by team captain Mert Hakan Yandaş and board member Eren Dişli, expressed his joy at the gathering, telling the children, “We are always happy to welcome you here. Even when you're not around, we know you’re always with us. You’re a huge part of the Fenerbahçe family.” He continued, “As Fenerbahçe's coach, I am incredibly proud of this initiative. Our doors are always open for you – whether you want to watch a training session or join us for a meal.”

The event was filled with memorable moments, including a surprise birthday celebration for one of the children, courtesy of Mert Hakan Yandaş.

The iftar dinner was part of Fenerbahçe's ongoing commitment to supporting those affected by the earthquake, and Mourinho’s personal involvement highlighted the importance of community in the club's values.

The education bursary, now in its third year, continues to provide hope and opportunity for children, especially those impacted by the recent disaster.