The legendary Jose Mourinho is set to take the reins of Turkish Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe, replacing Ismail Kartal.

Kartal's departure came after a season where Fenerbahçe finished second to fierce city rivals Galatasaray, despite an impressive tally of 99 points and just one loss.

The announcement was dramatically teased in a video featuring Mourinho himself, addressing the fans with a promise: "See you tomorrow."

The enigmatic Portuguese manager added, "Let's start our journey together," hinting at a new chapter for the Istanbul club.

Mourinho has been on the sidelines since January, following his dismissal from Roma after a two-and-a-half-year stint.

His appointment was also confirmed through the club's legal disclosure on the public platform KAP, ensuring transparency with their investors.

"Our company has started negotiations with Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix for the post of Football A team coach," read the official statement from Fenerbahçe.

The 61-year-old brings a glittering resume, being the only manager to have won the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

Over a remarkable 24-year career, Mourinho has collected 21 major trophies, starting from his early days at Benfica to successful spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

Mourinho's most recent silverware came with Roma in 2022, when he guided them to victory in the Europa Conference League, securing the club's first European trophy.

He also led Roma to the Europa League final the following season, narrowly losing to Sevilla on penalties.