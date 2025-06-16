With a new Mourinho era on the horizon, Fenerbahçe are signaling their intent to compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe with a reshaped and reinforced squad.

To that end, the Turkish Süperlig giants have launched an ambitious transfer campaign as they prepare for the 2025-26 season.

They are targeting marquee names like Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Manchester City's Kyle Walker while also planning several other key roster moves.

The Istanbul club will begin preseason training on July 8 with dual goals of reaching the Champions League group stages and capturing the Turkish Süper Lig title. In pursuit of those aims, the Yellow Canaries are focusing on strengthening multiple positions across the pitch.

One of the headline pursuits is Tottenham winger Heung-min Son, who has one year remaining on his contract and is reportedly demanding a 15-million euro ($17.37 million) annual salary.

Fenerbahçe are looking to lower those terms and capitalize on Son’s previous working relationship with new head coach Jose Mourinho. According to sources, both Tottenham and Son are open to a potential departure.

Another top target is veteran right back Kyle Walker, who spent last season on loan at AC Milan. Fenerbahçe has opened talks with Manchester City, who are reportedly willing to let the 35-year-old leave.

Mourinho is eager to bring Walker into the squad quickly and may deploy him on the right side of a three-man defense.

In attack, Fenerbahçe are in contact with several forwards, including Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr's Colombian striker Jhon Duran, Canada national Jonathan David and Ivory Coast international Evann Guessand from Ligue 1 side Nice.

They are hoping to secure Duran on loan while pursuing permanent deals for David and Guessand. Al-Nassr are reportedly open to letting Duran leave, while Nice are demanding a high transfer fee for Guessand. David, who recently left Lille, is a free agent.

Meanwhile, striker Youssef en-Nesyri, who joined from Sevilla last summer for 19.5 million euros, is attracting interest from Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Although a 30-million euro bid has been submitted, Fenerbahçe are yet to accept. After facing fan backlash late last season, en-Nesyri is reportedly open to leaving.

The club are also working to retain Milan Skriniar, who played on loan from PSG last season. The Parisians are reportedly asking for 10 million euros in transfer fees, with the 30-year-old defender seeking a similar figure in annual salary. Talks are ongoing, but competition from other European clubs could complicate a deal.

Fenerbahçe are also making progress in talks for Matvey Kislyak, a 19-year-old midfielder from CSKA Moscow. The club have invited the player's family to Istanbul, signaling serious interest. Kislyak remains under contract for four more years and negotiations with CSKA are ongoing.

In goal, uncertainty surrounds Dominik Livakovic, who is reportedly unhappy and could leave if a suitable offer arrives. Should that happen, Fenerbahçe are expected to pursue Trabzonspor’s 29-year-old keeper, Uğurcan Çakır. The club are preparing a final offer of around 15 million euros and await a response.