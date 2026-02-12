As Europe’s title races tighten, home dominance and resilience are separating contenders from pretenders. Across the continent’s top 10 leagues, only three teams remain unbeaten after 21 rounds: Fenerbahçe, Benfica and Slavia Prague.

Each have followed a similar script. Fourteen wins, seven draws, 49 points. No defeats. Yet their paths, pressure points and ambitions tell very different stories.

Mourinho’s shadow

Jose Mourinho’s presence links two of the three.

The Portuguese coach began the season at Fenerbahçe, overseeing two league matches, a goalless draw against Göztepe and a 3-1 win over Kocaelispor.

From Week 4, the Istanbul side handed the reins to Belgian manager Domenico Tedesco.

Under Tedesco, Fenerbahçe steadied their rhythm, collecting 12 wins and six draws in 18 matches to preserve their unbeaten run.

Mourinho resurfaced just 20 days after leaving Türkiye, taking charge of Benfica. The Lisbon giants have since delivered 11 wins and six draws in 17 league matches under his watch, maintaining their own flawless record.

Slavia Prague’s stability, by contrast, comes from continuity. Coach Jindrich Trpisovsky, in charge since December 2017, guided the Czech side to last season’s title and has again built a disciplined, relentless unit.

Only one sits on top

Of the three unbeaten sides, only Slavia lead their league. They hold a five-point cushion over rivals Sparta Prague.

Fenerbahçe sit second in the Süper Lig, three points behind leaders Galatasaray, who have suffered one defeat.

Fenerbahce players celebrate after their team's victory over Genclerbirligi during the Süper Lig match at Chobani Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 2026. (AA Photo)

Benfica are locked in a fierce Portuguese battle. Porto lead with 56 points, Sporting follow with 52, and both have tasted defeat once.

Numbers behind the run

Benfica boast the strongest goal difference at plus 32, scoring 44 and conceding 12.

Fenerbahçe follow at plus 30 with 48 goals scored and 18 conceded, while Slavia stand at plus 29 with a 46-17 record.

Financially, Benfica also lead the trio. According to Transfermarkt, their squad is valued at 357 million euros. Fenerbahçe are estimated at 237 million euros, while Slavia Prague sit at 105 million.

Europe’s giants already blinked

Elsewhere, perfection has proved elusive.

Arsenal, six points clear in the Premier League, lost their first match in Week 3 against Liverpool and have fallen three times in total.

In Spain, Barcelona have lost three games and Real Madrid two in a tight title fight.

Bayern Munich went 19 matches unbeaten before Augsburg ended that run with a 2-1 win in Munich.

Inter, eight points clear in Serie A with a game in hand, have lost four times. Paris Saint-Germain have stumbled twice in France.