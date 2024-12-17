Chelsea's Ukrainian midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk has tested positive for a banned substance.

The 23-year-old star, acquired for a hefty 100 million pound ($127 million) transfer fee, including bonuses, now faces a potential four-year suspension.

Both Chelsea and Mudryk confirmed the reports, with the young star expressing disbelief over the results. "I can confirm I have been informed that the sample I provided contained a banned substance," Mudryk said in a statement.

"I never took anything intentionally"

“This news came as a complete shock to me,” he continued. “I have never intentionally used any prohibited substance or violated any rules. My team and I are working closely to understand how this could have happened.”

Mudryk also reassured fans of his integrity, emphasizing his confidence in being cleared of wrongdoing. “I know I’ve done nothing wrong and remain hopeful about returning to the pitch as soon as possible. Due to the confidential nature of the process, I cannot share further details at this time.”

Career at stake

Mudryk, one of Europe’s most promising talents, joined Chelsea in a high-profile January transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

His signing underscored the club’s commitment to rebuilding under new ownership, but this development casts a cloud over his career.

If found guilty, Mudryk could face a suspension of up to four years, which would be a significant blow to his aspirations and Chelsea’s long-term plans.