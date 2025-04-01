Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller may be nearing the end of his illustrious career, with media reports suggesting the club will not extend his contract beyond this season.

The 35-year-old’s current deal expires in June, and both SportBild and Kicker magazine report that Bayern is likely to prioritize savings over offering him a new contract.

Muller, who made his Bayern debut under Jurgen Klinsmann in 2008, rose to prominence under Louis van Gaal the following season.

Since then, he has become the club’s all-time appearance leader, with 742 matches across all competitions, including 247 goals, as well as multiple Super Cups and Club World Championships.

He has won a record 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues – and may win more, as Bayern leads the former by six points with seven games remaining and faces Inter Milan in the Champions League quarterfinals. Munich hosts the final in May.

Muller, who joined Bayern’s youth setup in 2000, brings vast experience and intelligence to the team, but his playing time has been limited.

Of his 23 Bundesliga appearances, 15 were as a substitute this season. It’s similar in the Champions League, with just three starts from 10 appearances.

If he plays at all, it’s often just for the final minutes. Last weekend, he came on in the 85th minute against St. Pauli, and in the 87th minute against Stuttgart last month.

SportBild reported that Bayern’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, informed the player’s representatives two weeks ago that the club decided not to renew his deal, in contrast to the new contracts for teammates Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, and Joshua Kimmich, all of which were recently announced.

Muller reportedly wanted to play on for another season.

Bayern may opt to give the player a short contract extension so he can play in the inaugural Club World Cup in the United States this summer, but Muller will likely have to be content with "just" 13 Bundesliga titles.

Muller retired from international soccer after the European Championship last year, having earned 131 appearances for Germany. He wore No. 13 for Germany and always said it was his lucky number.